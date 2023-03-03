If the plans go ahead, we will soon all have a digital driver’s license with which you can arrange all kinds of things online. Arranging an APK online, that is not yet possible. Legally at least, because apparently you can easily arrange an illegal MOT for your car online via Facebook. For 250 euros, a mechanic will inspect your car unseen.

One Darshan Boersema buys a totally worn-out Peugeot 206 that no longer passes the inspection for any possibility. The lighting is missing, the sheet metal is gone, the tires are bald and basically all parts that generate money have disappeared from the car. Bonus points for the open-air filter. He has this car inspected online and unseen, as you can see in the video at the bottom of this page.

On Facebook, Boersema is looking for an inspector who wants to give his car a fresh MOT without being seen. They appear to be enough. Eventually he finds one who approves the car for another year for 250 euros. All the mechanic needs is the registration number and mileage of the car. Once a Tikkie has been paid, it will receive the inspection report.

The inspectors earn a lot of money from online MOTs

The research reporter calls the judge. The mechanic says they earn 20,000 to 25,000 euros a day from the illegal inspection sessions. However, this money is divided among five mechanics, probably to spread the risk somewhat. Presumably a mechanic will drop out every now and then if he runs into the lamp – then you will no longer be allowed to inspect by the RDW for a while.

How big is the chance of being caught?

A spokesman for the RDW says that about 7 million inspections take place every year. Of this, 3 percent is checked with a random sample. The chance that a judge falls through the basket is therefore not very great. And certainly not if you use someone else’s login details, as in the case of the Peugeot 206. At least that is what the inspector claims in the video.

The RDW says in any case to put the research team on the case to track down the Facebook ads. No doubt it will forever be a game of cat and mouse.