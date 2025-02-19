“You can bring you a judicial quilombo”: the time of the interview with Milei that was eliminated at the request of the Argentine government

TN Jonatan Viale journalist had a question in the midst of the interview he did to Javier Milei for indications he received from the president of Argentina. In a cut of the recording that was outside the version issued Monday night in TN but that was disseminated on social networks, it is seen how the journalist is told to reverse a question that, they explain, could complicate The judicial situation of the Argentine president in the middle of the scandal for the promotion of the $ LIBRA cryptocurrency.

Milei’s defense after encouraging investing in a fraudulent cryptocurrency: “I did not promote it, I spread it”

“It can bring you a judicial quilombo,” said the journalist when the communication advisor Santiago Caputo sneaked into the scene. It was immediately after he pointed to Milei that, although he insist that he tweeted his promotion of $ Personal, all his messages have the relevance that imposes on him to be the president of a country.

“Are we what, time and peak?” The driver asked people behind the camera, in reference to the time they had been recording the interview in the presidential office. “I am taking advantage, did you see?” He added. The dialogue continued like this:

“Cho, but it’s not that … how was it?” that the questions were agreed, ”said Milei.

“Yes, yes.” Here is. These noted me adorni [portavoz del Gobierno]Karina Milei [hermana y poderosa secretaria general de Presidencia]Caputo [asesor presidencial] These (…) here I have those of Caputo, ”Viale replied in what could be interpreted as an ironic exchange.

“No, I imagine you’ll have scored.” Santi Caputo than … is more bad than everyone.

“Yes, yes, a very brave guy (…) huh, I return to $ Libra to close.” The judge to investigate is Servini, are you going to make a spontaneous presentation? Are you going to present yourself? The state lawyer?

“Truth, let’s say, legal issues are not mine.” It would be reckless of my part that anticipates this. I say, this, who surely understands the issue is our Minister of Justice, Mariano Cúneo Libarona.

—Cúneo, will he follow the judicial strategy in quotes?

“It’s the Minister of Justice, that is, let’s say.” He is the one who understands.

—But as it is an issue in which you participated as a citizen as well as as president, that’s why I ask you.

“But back, it is good that you sign as a citizen because you tweet from my personal account.”

“Yes, yes, but you already realized that no, that you are president.”

“Yes, but my account is my personal account.”

“It’s fine, but you are the president.”

“Fix what my Twitter account says, she warms.”

“Economist, yes, I know, but you are the president.”

At that time an off voice interrupted Viale: “No, no.” The driver looked behind the camera and asked: “What? With that part? In response he had a request for reformulation to which he replied: “And, I don’t know how it came. Well, ok (…) Yes, yes, yes, I’m … yes, I know why, for the trial. ”

While Viale settled in the chair with the roles in hand Santiago Caputo entered the scene and whispered something to Milei. From the opposite chair Viale looked at the situation and noted: “Yes, yes, I understand. I realize. It can bring you a judicial quilombo. ” Instantly he checked the papers looked at Milei and resumed:

“See, how we came.”

“I don’t know, and I asked again about $ Libra, what do I know,” said Milei.

“Tell him, I’ll be back from there.” I close with $ Libra.