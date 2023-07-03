The premiere of Barbie’s live action is getting closer, so if you want to see any of her movies before the film starring margot robbiehere we leave you a list of those that you can find in the Netflix streaming service.

From the classical “Barbie in the lakes of the swans” to the most recent productions of the iconic doll of mattelIn total, the ‘Red N’ platform has seven of the more than 40 films.

What are the Barbie movies available on Netflix?

These are some of the Barbie movies that you can watch on Netflix. Photo: Composition LR/Netflix

Currently, the streaming platform has seven Barbie productions and an interactive special where you can be part of the story by answering questions and more. Among the tapes are “Barbie in Swan Lake”, “Barbie dreamhouse adventures”, “Barbie dreamhouse adventures: go team Roberts!”, “Barbie and the magic of the dolphin”, “Barbie: it takes two”, ” Barbie: Chelsea, the lost birthday”, “Barbie: a princess adventure”, “Barbie: siren power”.

What are the Barbie movies available on Netflix about?

The only old movie that every Barbie fan knows about and is available on Netflix is ​​”Barbie in Swan Lake.” This story revolves around the adventure of Odette, who is turned into a swan by a spell and must win the prince’s heart in order to break it.

On the one hand, “Barbie dreamhouse adventures” (2018) and “Barbie dreamhouse adventures: go team Roberts!” (2020) are two series that recount the life of Barbie and his family in their new dream house. The first has 3 seasons; while, the second, only two and focuses solely on a journey of the iconic doll with her relatives. Another series is “Barbie: it takes two” (2022), where the Malibu and Brooklyn versions pursue their dreams of becoming big musical stars.

On the other hand, the movie “Barbie and the Magic of the Dolphin” is an adventure that the protagonist shares with her sisters when they go to explore a reef. Another tape is “Barbie: Chelsea, the lost birthday”, where the younger sister of the Mattel doll is lost on her birthday and begins the search for a magical gem that will allow her to go back in time.

You can also check out “Barbie: A Princess Adventure,” a modern adaptation of “The Princess and the Commoner,” which is also a musical. Finally, in “Barbie: Mermaid Power” we see Malibu and Brooklyn Barbies again, but turned into mermaids to save an aquatic kingdom.