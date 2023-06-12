in

‘Until I was sixteen, my parents always kept me far from their work, they believed that children should have nothing to do with death. From the age of seventeen I was occasionally allowed to come along and help with digging graves, carrying coffins and later I was allowed to drive the hearse. I did it as a side job, but the work had affected me so much that I chose to learn the trade when I was twenty.

“I grew up in Brabant, but chose to work and live in the Randstad. Relatively many Catholics live in the south and I thought it would be interesting to be able to offer non-Catholic funerals as well. So I have oriented myself broadly and meet all kinds of people in Zoetermeer and Scheveningen, where I have my businesses. The great thing about the profession is helping people when they don’t know it themselves. It is of course not mandatory to hire a funeral director, but many people do need it.

“I know that there are colleagues who earn much more, but I consciously choose not to pay a huge salary so that I can invest the rest in my company. You can earn good money in this industry, but it also means that you can always be called out of bed.”

‘I am divorced, but have healthy joint custody of my son (17). Our daughters (21 and 23) already live on their own. Together with their mother I have a children’s account and we deposit money into it every month, so that gifts, sports and clothing can be bought from it. And as long as the children cannot pay for their studies themselves, we also contribute to this.

“I donate a fixed monthly amount to the church, to the animal ambulance and to a dog shelter in Greece. From the latter I took over two dogs myself and I think it’s great work what they do there. They collect stray dogs from the street, catch them and have them checked by a vet. Then they are put on a plane and placed with suitable owners in the Netherlands by someone from the foundation.

“Recently my garden needed to be taken care of and my eldest daughter offered to do this. We started with a budget of 500 euros, but this quickly became 1,200 euros. For example, I had a lounge set, but no dining table with chairs. They have now been purchased and with some new plants it has become very beautiful.

“This summer I will stay in the Netherlands or go to Germany or Belgium. We have a sick person in the family so I would like to stay close.”

Net income: 3,500 per month Fixed charges: housing costs (1,300 euros), mobile/internet/tv (50 euros), insurance (240 euros), groceries (600 euros), subscriptions (50 euros), charities (85 euros), pets (120 euros), children’s affairs ( 700 euros), clothing (50 euros), catering (50 euros) Save: 300 euros per month Last big purchase: garden table with chairs (700 euros)

