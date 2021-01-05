Due to the threat of corona infection, all the tourist places were also closed along with the lockdown of the country last year. Now, when everything is being unlocked slowly, the Rashtrapati Bhavan museum, which was closed since March 13 last year, has also been opened for visitors from today. If you too are planning to see the museum of Rashtrapati Bhavan, then we are telling you all the details related to it so that you do not face any kind of problem.

Booking will have to be done in advance

According to the statement of Rashtrapati Bhavan, the museum will be open on all days except Mondays and government holidays. However, visitors will not be able to book there immediately. For this, they have to book in advance. Let us know that in view of the Corona crisis, the parameters of social distance have been taken care of and four laps have been fixed under it.

Museum will open in four shifts

First shift – 9.30-11.00 pm

Second shift – 11.30-1.00 pm

Third shift – 1.30 – 3.00 pm

Fourth shift – 3.30 – 5.00 pm

Significantly, in these shifts only a maximum of 25 visitors can go to the museum. At the same time, a registration fee of Rs 50 will have to be paid.

Booking will have to be done online

Online facility for booking slots in the museum. For this, you can log on to https://PresidentofIndia.nic.in or https://rashtrapatisachivalaya.gov.in or https://rbmuseum.gov.in. It is mandatory for visitors to wear masks while visiting the museum. Also, social distance has to be followed. Use of the Arogya Setu App has also been made mandatory.

