Soft Chocolate Eggless Cake Recipe: Whether you have a special chance at home or craving something sweet, you can try instant tasty chocolate cake in both the cases. The special thing is that you do not even need an oven to make it. You can make it in the cooker very easily. So let’s know how to make this Eggless Chocolate Cake.

Ingredients for Chocolate Cake

– Maida – 1 bowl

– Powdered sugar – 1/2 bowl

– Milk – 1 cup

-Coffee powder- 1 teaspoon

-Chocolate

Ghee – 2 teaspoon

-Baking powder- 1 tsp

– Eno – 1/2 packet

Easy way to make chocolate cake

To make chocolate cake, firstly filter all the ingredients in a bowl by adding maida, sugar, enough powder, baking powder and eno. Now mix the chocolate in the milk and ghee in the flour and prepare the cake batter with the help of milk. Now add light ghee in the bowl and sprinkle refined flour and add cake batter to it. Now put salt in the cooker and place the cake in it and keep the cake for baking.

Remember that when making the cake, take out the cooker whistle and rubber and bake the cake on medium flame for 35-40 minutes. Once the cake is baked, check it with the help of a knife or not. If the knife is clean then the cake is baked. Now serve it after it cools down.