According to data from the World Health Organization that July 25 promotes the world day to prevent drowning, every year in the world 236,000 people drowned (20 thousand in the European region alone) for a total of about 2.5 million victims in the last decade. The most affected are children aged 1 to 4 years. 90% of deaths occur in the poorest countries, but the problem does not save them thereItaly where about 400 people drown each year and in summer the chronicles almost daily tell of a tragedy that took place in the sea, in lakes, rivers or in swimming pools, even in calm and shallow waters.