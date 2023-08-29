Björn Ramant is a professional Lego builder. So he gets paid to play with Lego. A dream job if you ask us. Anyway, Ramant can not only follow the manual well, he can also make the instructions for a new construction himself. In collaboration with the Brunel Solar Team of TU Delft, Ramant built the solar car for the Lego students.

Usually the appearance of a car becomes somewhat debatable when it is built from Lego, but that is not the case with the Nuna 12 – as the solar car is officially called. The special shape of the car fits well with the stones. The best part is: you can also build TU Delft’s solar car with Lego. The student team has the instructions from Ramant put online.

Build your own Lego solar car

Now just find the right stones, because there is no ready-made package that you can buy. The racing team explains to TopGear Netherlands that the set is not an official Lego product and can therefore not be sold as a package. You should be able to download matching stickers for the solar car later today. But you don’t really need those stickers.

The racing students encourage you to unleash your creativity. ‘Add personal, unique details to the design, make the car even faster and be proud of your self-built solar car’, says the team. In the meantime, they are preparing to race the real solar car.

It’s happening on October 22. Then TU Delft will have a shot at winning the World Solar Challenge. In Australia, the student teams have to cover a distance of approximately 3,000 kilometers in five days. The drive must come entirely from solar energy. Of course, the Dutch team is competing for the win. We keep our fingers crossed for them.