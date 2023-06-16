It still doesn’t have a specific release date, and the price Apple gave us for the augmented reality device it announced during its presentation WWDC 2023it was almost $60,000 Mexican pesos. But, there are already people selling the Apple Vision Pro on the Mercado Libre platform at a price that makes what was announced by the manufacturer ridiculous.

This Apple viewer is expected to be available in early 2024 by $3,499 dollars which is currently equivalent to the “super weight” to almost $60,000 MXN It is important to mention that there is no pre-sale or way to reserve one of these products, but this does not stop Mexicans who are already offering the Apple Vision Pro to… 93,000 MXN!

The user who posted this offer has more than a thousand sales transactions this year and a good rating. Those who have reviewed it say it provides excellent customer service and delivers products on time.

This means that you are a person who simply resells the products, if you live, have family members, or property in the United States, you can order products that are not shipped to Mexico and, thanks to the amount added to the official price, shipping is covered. from the United States to the final purchaser.

The publication highlights that it is a pre-sale and that they will be shipping the product from March 2024.

Via: xataka

Editor’s note: These people put me in a very bad mood, the worst thing is that there will be people who buy from them, what will make me laugh is that Apple has the product available in Mexico before those who fell for this scam receive it.