Thomas Bricca’s conditions remain serious, he is in a deep coma: the culprits are being sought and the investigators’ hypotheses are different

Thomas Bricca, the 18-year-old who was involved in an ambush in Alatri is fighting for his life. From the San Camillo Forlanini hospital they let it be known that he underwent an operation “for evacuation of large acute left subdural hematoma due to gunshot wound”.

The boy is hospitalized in hospital serious but stable conditionattached to a fan, in deep comain the intensive care unit.

There are several hypotheses that have made their way in the last few hours. The Chief Prosecutor speaks of a showdown between gangs and perhaps Thomas Bricca was with the wrong people at that moment. It would seem that in the last few days one has been born in the municipality gang warfare.

According to a friend of the young man, it would have been schanged for another person, the fault of the white jacket itself. Vest also worn by the one who should have been the target.

Meanwhile, the investigators are investigating for look for the culprits. Unfortunately there are no cameras that have captured what happened.

Two people are being sought, it is not yet clear whether they are residents of the same municipality. They would have arrived on a scooter and would have opened fire on one distance of about 20 meters.

The boy’s friends stand looking for his cell phonewhich appears to have disappeared.

It will be necessary to understand whether it was really a mistake in person, an execution or a warning that did not go as planned.

The words of Thomas Bricca’s father

The Pope by Thomas Bricca is destroyed, as are his mum and all who know and love him.

The man is vented with a post on social mediawords of a father overwhelmed by anger and despair: