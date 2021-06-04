I.n Belarus, state television showed a long interview with the imprisoned government critic Roman Protassevich. In a conversation with the ONT broadcaster broadcast on Thursday evening, the 26-year-old journalist said he organized protests against the Belarusian ruler Alexandr Lukashenko. At the same time he said that he admired Lukashenko.

His mother Natalia Protassewitsch, who lives in Poland, described the interview on Friday as the result of torture in prison. “I can not even imagine which torture methods – both psychological and physical – my son is currently exposed to,” said the 46-year-old of the German press agency. “As a mother, you can probably not endure more agony.”

The German government sharply condemned the interview with Protassevich. The conversation “probably came about under false pretenses,” said government spokesman Steffen Seibert on Friday in Berlin. “That is a shame for the station that broadcasts it, and for the Belarusian leadership, who once again show their total contempt for democracy, and actually one must also say, contempt for human beings.” that he gives this completely unworthy and unbelievable confession interview, ”said Seibert.

“You broke it”

The journalist’s father told AFP that it pains him to see the interview: “I know my son very well and I think he would never say things like that. They broke him and forced him to say what was necessary. “

Kenneth Roth, executive director of the human rights organization Human Rights Watch, said: “It is terrible to think of the brutality with which Belarusian security forces forced Roman Protassevich to make this video. It should be evidence in an indictment of torture and ill-treatment under President Lukashenko. “

In the one and a half hour conversation, Protassevich had made accusations against other Belarusian opposition members in a sometimes trembling voice. Protassevich’s parents had already expressed the suspicion before the interview that their son had been mistreated in prison and forced to testify. Lukashenko had forced a passenger plane to land in Minsk almost two weeks ago and had Protassevich and his girlfriend arrested. The incident exacerbated the conflict between Belarus and the West. The EU and the United States imposed new sanctions on the country.