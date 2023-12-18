Al-Qassam said in a message she posted on her Telegram channel, which was translated into three languages: Arabic, Hebrew, and English: “You arrived late… the mission was accomplished.”

Al-Qassam accompanied its post with the phrase “shortly,” referring to a later statement that might include revealing a specific operation.

The Hamas movement showed in the video clips from the Al-Aqsa Flood operation that it conducted last October 7, and the message may be that the discovered tunnel was used in the Al-Aqsa Flood operation only.

The story of the discovered tunnel

On Sunday, the Israeli army revealed what it described as the “largest Hamas attack tunnel” discovered so far in the northern Gaza Strip.

The official Israeli army page on the “X” platform published a video clip of the tunnel, located near the Erez border crossing with Israel.

“This huge tunnel system branches out and extends for more than 4 kilometers,” she said.