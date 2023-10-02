Moisés Marín, a Venezuelan citizen, denounced acts through his social networks xenophobic at the entrance of a nightclub in Ecuador. The video published on his social network TikTok has 132 thousand views and more of 4 thousand likes.

(You may be interested in: United Nations denounces alarming global ‘wave’ of racism, xenophobia and misogyny).

The incident occurred in the city Santa Ana de los Ríos de Cuenca at a nightclub called Stairway Club.

According to the recordings made by the citizen with a phone hidden in his clothing, it can be seen that the security guards immediately tell him that there is a ‘restriction for foreigners’ at the entrance of the establishment and they question his nationality.

(Also: Jordi Martin on Piqué’s attitudes towards Shakira: ‘He is racist, classist and xenophobic’).

When Marín informs them that he is from Venezuela, the people in charge of security tell him that entry is only allowed with Ecuadorian ID cards.

​Even though the man shows him his Ecuadorian ID, since he had already completed the identity registration process in the country, the guard responds: “I cannot allow you entry. “You are Venezuelan, you cannot enter.”

You are Venezuelan, you cannot enter

After insistence and repeatedly showing the Ecuadorian identity document, the men reserve the right of admission.

Seconds later, another person can be seen approaching the entrance without the respective requested document, however, after a short conversation, he is allowed access to the establishment.

(Also: Video: vigilante in Medellín shot into the air in an alleged case of xenophobia).

Venezuelan migrants leave Ecuador

Venezuelan migrants on the border between Colombia and Ecuador.

Due to the lack of jobs and the difficult economic situation, at least 110,000 Venezuelan migrants residents in Ecuador They would be returning to Venezuela or migrating to other countries such as the United States, Spain and Chile, according to Daniel Regalado, president of the Venezuelan Residents in Ecuador Organization, for the media El Comercio.

From the beginning of 2023 and the end of 2022, this situation has increased among the 300,000 Venezuelan residents in Ecuador, according to said organization. Explains that citizens end up experiencing labor exploitation, lack of public inclusion policies and irregular immigration status.

Regalado stated that the people who have been migrating lived in precarious situations and denounces the little cooperation of non-governmental organizations acquiring money that do not reach vulnerable people.

Xenophobia seems to be another trigger for constant migration. In the latest report carried out by the Xenophobia Barometer platform, registered within the framework of the June 2022 protests in Ecuador, it was reported an increase in xenophobic messages towards Venezuelan migrants of more than 343 percent compared to the daily average for the month, which is estimated at 82 messages.

LAURA NATHALIA QUINTERO ARIZA

EL TIEMPO SCHOOL OF MULTIMEDIA JOURNALISM.

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL.

Read more news…