Mexico.- Recently, Bad Bunny became the eye of the show after it went viral that the Puerto Rican singer he threw the cell phone of one of his fans for ‘invading’ his personal space in an attempt to videotape him.

For this reason, the critics they did not stop falling to the interpreter of ‘Tití asked me’ and it was branded as a rude personwhom they have even tried to cancel, and the streams he receives on the Spotify platform began to decrease.

Through the social media, Millions of users have spoken out and attacked the star, because disapprove of behavior that the ‘Bad Rabbit’ had towards a young woman with innocent intentions.

However, despite the fact that most people, including celebrities, have gone against the 28-year-old rapper, there are still those who defend him, and a clear example is the popular influencer, Luisito Comunica.

Also through his social networks, Luisito expressed his point of view on the controversy in which Bad Bunny has been involved, and stressed that “it is a jewel”, assuring that the famous only He reacted like any human being.

“Great video, jewel of the internet that we will remember with smiles” and added: “I see that many people are upset about the situation, but let’s see, imagine that they put a cell phone in your face, Bad Bunny had happened that same night, without exaggerate more than 10 times, send greetings and people scream,” said the Mexican influencer.

In addition to this, the 31-year-old entrepreneur also opened up on the Internet and said that he does not consider what he did to be a bad thing, since he is also a human being and anyone would react that way.

“I think it’s a completely human reaction, now something that will happen is that videos of people recording telling Bad Bunny ‘but don’t throw it away’ will start to go viral, I think it will be a trend, there will be trends , memes, that’s how the internet works,” he said.

However, Luisito’s opinion also generated negative comments, since they do not share the same point of view.

“You are the same”, “They are going to make you happy”, “There is no justification”, were the comments that the majority of Internet users left on the Luisito Comunica networks.