His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, congratulated students on the beginning of the new academic year.

His Highness said via his account on the “X” platform: “With the beginning of the new academic year in the Emirates, we wish all students, teachers, parents and various work teams success… With your efforts and dedication, this will be an academic year full of achievement, knowledge and work for the advancement of our country and the creation of a bright future for our generations… For our students, you are the future and the hope and you are the bet, may God bless you all.”