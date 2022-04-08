The president has been obsessed with how much I earn and what I have for several weeks. He does it because he can’t explain how his son became a millionaire overnight without working. But along the way, he slanders me, because he says that what I have is the fruit of corruption.

Look, president, I know you don’t understand this very well, but it’s called work. For more than 20 years I have had formal jobs, in view of all, journalistic spaces that fortunately have had the preference of many people. The media for which I have worked are accredited, they are well known, they have deposited my fees in bank transfers, I have paid my taxes and with what I have saved, I have improved my way of life.

I’m not the one who can’t explain what he’s been through, that’s you. I am not the one who spent 13 years – between head of government and president – ​​without working, reporting that he had no income. This is you. I am not the one who has lived receiving yellow envelopes with cash. I am not the one who supports himself with “contributions” that we all know what they are: corruption. I am not the one who has not paid taxes. I am not the one who says that he does not use credit cards or have credits. I am not the one who tries to deceive with the story that he has enough with 200 pesos in his wallet. I am not the one who has children who have never worked and suddenly became millionaires. I’m not the one with kids who became coyotes for dad’s government. I am not that. This is you.

I can understand that you do not like my journalistic work, it is your right, but ill-gotten money –a chayote, as they say– is not going to find it for me. In fact, he no longer found me and they already told him that I’m not like that. I am not corrupt. I don’t limp on that foot. You already know that because you have ordered me to investigate even under the stones, and what you have come across: that my income (which bothers you so much) comes from the media for which I have worked in my life. That, that’s what you say yourself.

There are no videos of me surreptitiously receiving cash. There are two of his brothers, and his private secretary right now, and his private secretary before, and the one who was his finance secretary. I don’t have to ask a businessman friend to fake a job to justify a life of luxury abroad. That’s you and your son.

And I am not going to stop to answer him again that if he inflated the amounts, that if he exaggerated the properties, if he attributes apartments to me that are not mine, if one day he says that it is a large piece of land, and the next day he says that it is not so much. That is the least of it, we Mexicans are already used to their false data.

You have decided to use all your power to slander me out of revenge. And with your lies, you have put my family’s safety at risk. You have used all the power of the State to persecute a journalist, violate his private life, display addresses, and put me and my family at the mercy of the criminals you treat with such affection.

Why does he do this? Because he has not been able to deny a line of the investigations. Or didn’t José Ramón’s son live in the gray house in Houston? Didn’t he have a 75-foot pool? Didn’t the house belong to a top executive of an oil company whose payments have tripled during his six-year term? Wasn’t Pío, his brother, the one in the video receiving money in envelopes? Wasn’t it Martín, his other brother, the one in the other video, doing the same thing? Wasn’t his secretary Esquer the one with the cash carousel? Wasn’t his cousin Felipa the one with the contracts at Pemex? He has not been able to deny us and that has him furious, beside himself, with an appetite for revenge that seems to have no limits.

In the country there is a record level of insecurity, unleashed famine, 20 years ago there was not so much inflation, the health system is collapsed and corruption is already splashing you and your family. And instead of governing, you escalate daily attacks against a journalist who is telling you the truth. You have admitted it publicly: you wouldn’t be attacking me if we hadn’t published the reports. That is the message of a tyrant.

The one under suspicion is you. The one who has to explain how much your children have and how they got it is you. The one who has to explain how they went from middle class to millionaires in a couple of years, is you. You are the one who has to explain what business they are doing, how many friends they have put into government positions and what benefits they are receiving from this.

I have been doing my job, the job of any journalist: review power. And you have been trying to attack me so that I will bend over and shut up. Well, I’m not going to bend and I’m not going to shut up. You behave like an autocrat trying to silence the press. Know that I am going to continue doing journalism and I am going to continue exercising freedom of expression at whatever cost.