Vicente Estellés Valls, popular councilor of the Godella City Council (Valencia), of the PP.

The opposition groups in the Godella City Council (13,000 inhabitants, Valencia), governed by the PP and Vox since the last elections, demand the dismissal of the first deputy mayor and councilor, Vicente Estellés (PP), for telling the councilor from Cuidem Godella Irene Ferré in an informative commission: “You are so open, whenever you want we can have a threesome.”

In a statement, PSPV, Compromís per Godella and Cuidem Godella explain that the councilor for Agriculture, Municipal Services and Festivals said this phrase directly to the councilor on September 21, in the Urban Planning and municipal and social affairs commission, while debated the suitability of an activity aimed at teenagers in the municipality. Godella, 11 kilometers from Valencia, has one of the highest per capita incomes in the Valencian Community.

According to the opposition, some council members of the commission considered that this activity was not appropriate, something that Irene Ferré stated, after which the president of the session, Cristina Sarasqueta (PP), told her that we had to have “a more open mind.” ”. The councilor of Cuidem Godella answered that she considered that she has “a more open mind than many members of the room.” It was then when, according to the unitary story of these groups, the deputy mayor said to the councilor the phrase: “You are so open, whenever you want we will have a threesome.” The opposition assures that the comment provoked laughter from Vox councilor Carlos Villanueva, in addition to underlining that “it did not go unnoticed by other councilors of the PP, nor by the councilors of Cuidem Godella, Compromís and PSOE”, who were in the room as listeners. Sources close to the popular municipal group, however, point out that the councilor was not addressing the councilor when he made a comment but instead threw it into the air.

Furthermore, opposition groups claim that the vice mayor “has a long history of expletives, out-of-place, racist and sexist comments, since he has been part of the City Council several years ago.” “His bad manners have been a reason to call him to order in more than one commission and in the occasional plenary session,” they emphasize, and denounce that “his reprehensible behavior has been especially intense” against the Cuidem councilor. In fact, the opposition maintains that “on Tuesday of last week he questioned her rudely and raised his voice about the work carried out in the previous legislature, although she had asked him about the streets she planned to pave.”

“Since 2018, the Godella City Council has had a protocol against sexual and gender-based harassment, which these groups consider that the vice mayor failed to comply with last Thursday for “making offensive sexual jokes and jokes, making sexual comments, making direct insinuations and using of jokes and/or sexist humor,” says the opposition statement.

For all these reasons, they defend that the behavior of this councilor “is not typical of a public representative and is not worthy of representing the people of Godella” and demand his immediate resignation, “but not before publicly apologizing”: “His status as a councilor in “The Government harassing a councilor shows its total lack of respect towards women.”

This newspaper has contacted the Godella Mayor’s Office to find out its position regarding the request for dismissal and the public complaint, but so far there has been no response. If he does not resign, the three groups urge the mayor, José María Musoles (PP), to dismiss him immediately. And regarding the Vox councilor, they demand his public apology and explanations about “the laughter that comment caused him.”

According to the opposition formations, the events were addressed at the spokespersons’ meeting this past Tuesday and “the mayor insists on ignoring the rest of the groups to protect his councilor.” “In any case, he invites us to take legal measures, which we are studying doing,” they warn.

The City Council has just issued an official statement:

“The Godella City Council wishes to express its absolute and unreluctant defense of equality between men and women in relation to the information that appeared on social and communication media after the holding of a municipal commission.

The City Council, and all the people who are part of it, supports effective equality and flatly rejects any sexist manifestation that could violate the basic principles of coexistence.

In fact, Godella has been decisively committed for years to promoting equality policies that create a more just and egalitarian society in which there is no place for attitudes, demonstrations or actions that do not represent, in any case, the feelings of the municipality and the whole. of its inhabitants.

The Godella City Council rejects any attitude, statement or action that violates the fundamental rights of any person who is part of our society.”