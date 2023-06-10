Someone says that you are only the best if you also win outside of F1. But is the someone A) Jenson Button B) Sjaak Nieuwstad or C) French Toast?

Jenson Button is in the news again. At Le Mans, the 2009 F1 world champion will compete in a NASCAR car. A NASCAR car? Yes, because Garage 56, intended for innovative cars, will be occupied by a chunky stock car this year. With old-fashioned blubbering V8 and everything. Innovative? Mwah. Extremely cool? Of course!

Button will drive alongside multi-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson and former DTM champion Mike ‘Rocky’ Rockenfeller. A multitude of racing experience within the team. And that leads to the cheerful Jense letting slip that you can only really call yourself the best driver in the world if you win in several classes.

Button himself also won the Japanese Super GT championship after his F1 career. But he thinks former teammate Alonso is the best example. ALO went to Dakar, won at Le Mans, won at Daytona, went hard in the Indy 500 and is now making a glorious return to level in F1. Opposite The Times Jenson also explicitly mentions Max Verstappen. He says that the Dutchman may be the best driver in the world, but should actually show that outside of F1.

Recently, living legend Mario Andretti tried to persuade Verstappen to do the Indy 500. But Max indicated last week that he does not feel like it yet. At least at the moment. Would you like to see Max own at Le Mans or in the Indy 500? Let us know in the comments!

