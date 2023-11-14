Giovanni Galli, former AC Milan goalkeeper, retraces and relives the pain of the death of his son Niccolò, which occurred in 2001 in an accident

Although more than 22 years have passed, the pain of the death of his son Niccolò, Giovanni Galli, former AC Milan goalkeeper, has never surpassed him. In a recent interview with Il Foglio he talked about him again, about the cursed day everything happened and about the day he hopes to see him again.

Credit: niccoclub27 – Instagram

For an individual it absolutely is unnatural witness the death of one’s child. Yet life sometimes puts people faced with pain that, however great it may be, cannot be described or filled.

This unfortunately happened, now more than 22 years ago, to the former AC Milan goalkeeper Giovanni Galli, true legend of the Rossoneri club.

It was the February 9, 2001 when his son was in a bad car accident Nicholasthen just 19 year old and with a bright future ahead of him in the world of football, he tragically lost his life.

Go ahead for Giovanni and his wife Anna it wasn’t easy at all. They succeeded thanks to their love for two other daughtersCarolina and Camilla, their pride, and the affection of their many friends.

Niccolò also inspired. In fact, one was created in his name Onlus foundation which supports children who are victims of road and sporting accidents, with cerebromedullary outcomes, which occur before their 30th birthday.

The memory of Giovanni Galli

Credit: giovannigalli1 – Instagram

In a long and touching interview recently given to The paperGiovanni Galli wanted tell about his son and the immense pain that he still feels today, of the emptiness he still feels today.

He calls it a pathfrom which there is no escape:

The path is that of someone who suddenly trips on a step and falls to the ground. You’re on your knees, crawling on the floor and having to decide whether to get up or continue walking on all fours. To try to get back on your feet, you need help.

Credit: giovannigalli1 – Instagram

John then said that the path of life together with his son, albeit short, was intense. The former champion hopes somehow that he can resume later, he knows where, “I don’t know in which dimension, I will see my father and my son again“.