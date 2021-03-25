Super Smash Bros Ultimate has the potential to excite many gamers by integrating new fighters to your roster, so there are often requests to include characters from other games.

The community has its own wish list that includes names of all kinds of franchises, although recently Ryu hayabusa became one of the most requested.

Team ninja, the study in charge of the saga of Ninja gaiden, seems to share this same wish with fans, and they also want the famous warrior to join Super Smash Bros Ultimate.

The team in charge of the fighting (or pushing) game of Nintendo, usually maintains an agenda of its own that rarely fulfills the wishes of the fans, although it leaves them satisfied.

Who ask that Ryu hayabusa join the roster of Super Smash Bros Ultimate they had not heard from this possibility, until now.

Recently, Fumihiko yasuda, brand manager of Team ninja, he assured that ‘they are waiting for the invitation’, which shows that they are willing to collaborate if asked.

This statement is very vague and is not a guarantee that Ryu hayabusa join Super Smash Bros Ultimate, but at least it reveals that there is a will for it.

As far as we know, there is still some additional content to come to the game, but there are so many requests from fans that many of them will not come true.

It all depends on the team led by Masahiro Sakurai, and will probably be aware of the request of the players of Super Smash Bros Ultimate.

Would you like Ryu Hayabusa to join the roster or would you prefer a fighter from another video game series be included?

Tell us in the comments who you would add.

