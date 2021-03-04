The lockdown in Germany has been extended. That is a result of the federal-state talks. The deliberations were anything but harmonious.

Berlin – Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel and the Prime Minister such as Prime Ministers of the federal states discussed for hours on Wednesday evening (03.03.2021) how to proceed with the corona pandemic. Numerous debates were held: from Vaccinate on the Lockdown up to Rapid tests. What in the Bund-Länder consultations it was finally decided to find out at a glance. *

Markus Söder, Bavarian Prime Minister, at a press conference. (Archive photo) © Stefan Boness / Imago Images

In the Consultations However, not everything went smoothly. There were several frictions – among others between Olaf Scholz and Markus Söder. Shortly before the end of the Corona summit, the two clashed, some of them violently. The point of contention was apparently the financing of hardship funds in the crisis. An equal division in equal parts of Federation and Countries was talking. Scholz According to the participants, at the beginning of the agenda item should have already emphasized: “Nobody needs to dream that the federal government will set up an account from which everything is paid.” Söder Scholz have addressed: “You are not that king from Germany or World ruler“So Söder according to participants. This is reported, among other things, by “merkur.de” *

Scholz don’t have to “grin like that,” Söder is said to have added. The highlight of this was according to information from “merkur.de” Söders sentences “I don’t know what you drank” and “You are not Chancellor here” in the direction of the SPD politician.

Olaf Scholz (left), Angela Merkel (center) and Markus Söder on the sidelines of federal-state consultations. (Archive photo) © Bernd von Jutrczenka / dpa

Emphasized in the aftermath of the negotiations Söderthat you don’t have to weigh every word on the gold scales. “Basically” he guesses Scholz, so the Bavarian Prime Minister. There are different points of view Scholz represent a “pointed way”, emphasized Söder. The point of contention of the debate, the hardship fund in the Corona crisis, goes to economics minister Peter Altmaier back. The aim of the fund is to give a helping hand to companies created by the Corona crisis are in a difficult financial situation, but do not meet the previous auxiliary criteria. This partly affects special industries. The fund is part of the result of the Bund-Länder consultations. Details and Details of the Corona measure should be clarified in the coming days. (Tobias Utz) * hna.de and merkur.de are offers from IPPEN.MEDIA

