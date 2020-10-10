Bollywood superstar and evergreen actress Rekha is celebrating her 66th birthday today. Rekha’s fans are wishing her a happy birthday on social media. Where it is difficult to guess his age by looking at Rekha. At the same time, her fans have tweeted on Twitter to wish their favorite actress a birthday. Fans are wishing Happy Birthday to Rekha by writing great messages and shayari on social media.

One fan wrote – You are not growing up another year. You are only having one more year. Happy birthday to a wonderful person whom I have known for many years. You are being gorgeous every day. At the same time, another fan wrote – Entertainment is a true inspiration for every artist in the entertainment industry. Happy birthday Rekha ji.

At the same time, another wrote – ‘Dua hai, you will have your name on every Sikhr of success, every step will be saluted by the world, courageously to face the difficulties. We pray that one day you will be your slave … !! Happy birthday ‘

Happy birthday wishes to Fans Rekha

Hope that every Sikhr of success will have your name,

The world will be saluted at your every step,

Courageously confront difficulties

We pray that one day you will be your slave … !!

Happy happy birthday #HappyBirthdayRekha#HappyBirthday pic.twitter.com/Uv4jQKuxGg – chocolat boy (@Amarjahagiradar) October 9, 2020

You’re not getting another year older. You’re just getting another Year more Fabulous. Happy Birthday to the Most Spectacular Human Being I have known over the years Keep getting gorgeous everyday #HappyBirthdayRekha ji pic.twitter.com/FSkTYKhisv – HappyBirthdayToLegendRekhaji, 2020

Happy birthday #Rekha ji

My fav film & performance of Rekha ji

Muqaddar ka Sikandar #HappyBirthdayRekha pic.twitter.com/OzUcloIlBn – Moses Sapir (@MosesSapir) October 9, 2020

Happy birthday to the MOST Beloved diva Rekha Ji I wish your day to be as stunning and as Stupendous Lifestyle you Live #HappyBirthdayRekha pic.twitter.com/iWZnTgd6tr – HappyBirthdayToLegendRekhaji (@TheRekhaFanclub) October 9, 2020