The British Queen Elizabeth II gave encouragement to grieving and grieving people in her traditional Christmas address. “You are not alone,” said the monarch in the address broadcast on Friday. For many, the Christmas season is colored by misery and mourning for loved ones, others are missing friends and family who could not be with them because of the corona pandemic, said the 94-year-old Queen. The only thing they really want for Christmas is a hug or a handshake. “If you are one of these people, then you are not alone and you are sure of my thoughts and prayers,” said the Queen. The queen praised the work of volunteers. “Good Samaritans have appeared across society and have shown care and respect for everyone.” The Queen and Prince Philip (99) spend Christmas without their family members at Windsor Castle, as a palace spokesman confirmed on Friday at the request of the German press agency. The royal couple had not traveled to Sandringham in eastern England this year for the first time in decades. Usually the British royals gather there over the Christmas period. (dpa)