Queen Elizabeth II worked on Friday, December 25, during her Christmas address, to instill hope, present “even in the darkest nights “, to the British, hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“For many, this year is marked by sadness: some mourn the loss of a loved one, others miss friends and family, while for Christmas they would like a simple hug or pressure of the hand”, noted the sovereign of 94 years. “If this is your case, you are not alone”, she assured.

“We cannot celebrate the birth (of Christ) as usual (…) but life must go on”, assured Elizabeth II. She noted the example of those who volunteered to help the most vulnerable, caregivers and “good Samaritans who emerged in society”.

“In the United Kingdom and around the world, people have risen magnificently to the challenges of the year, and I am so proud and moved by this quiet, indomitable spirit.” In her 2020 broadcast, The Queen reflects on acts of kindness during this extraordinary year. pic.twitter.com/iKa67aZEUZ – The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) December 25, 2020

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed around 70,000 lives in the UK, one of the worst tolls in Europe. The recent worsening, linked by the authorities to a new, more contagious strain, has led the government to cancel in extremis the authorization given to families to meet for Christmas in many regions.

The Queen herself has given up on going to her residence in Sandringham, Norfolk (eastern England), where she has spent Christmas with her children and other royals for over 30 years. She stayed at Windsor Castle, near London, with her husband Prince Philip, 99.