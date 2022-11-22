Chiara Nasti’s reply to the haters who insulted her after giving birth

A few hours after giving birth, Chiara Nasti was insulted by the haters, who accused her of not being a real mother: a fierce criticism, which immediately saw the influencer’s reply.

It all started three days ago when on his profile Instagram Chiara Nasti has published the video of her return home from the hospital together with her son, Thiago, and her partner Mattia Zaccagni.

To welcome the influencer is a domestic collaborator. “A real mother raises her children … she doesn’t have Filipinos at home who do everything for them, she gets up at night to look after her child,” someone wrote in the comments.

And again: “All these pseudo-mothers (half-mothers) make these children the result of careful economic choices primarily to be supported not by workers but by football players (Mattia Zaccagni plays for Lazio, ed) or famous people full of money. Second reason, to make money on and monetize these poor creatures who will hold in their arms just the time for a photo. She doesn’t do anything a mother does.”

Chiara Nasti’s reply to the haters was not long in coming. In fact, the influencer wrote on social media: “But where does all this wickedness come from? I’m ashamed for you… you seem to know everything about everyone”.

“There are definitely luckier people… but why do these things make you less of a mom?” Chiara Nasti writes again who then continues: “The truth is that everything that is written is the opposite of what they are, it is precisely for this reason that I have always associated it with envy and frustration. How can anyone think of bringing children into the world for fame and money? But what thoughts do you have? I wish you the same happiness as I do, you might even go crazy”.