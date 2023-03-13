Renting scooters in Bali is completely verboten!

We’ve all done it on vacation. No, we are not talking about holiday beer, holiday love or holiday stress. Today’s topic is renting a scooter. You pay a small amount per day and then tear down the roads like Valentino Rossi, Sete Gibernau or Loris Capirossi.

Well, they don’t like that in Bali at all. The Indonesian island has had it with tourists or daredevils. Well, not the island physically itself, but the government in Bali.

If you want to travel as a tourist, you will have to do so with a travel agent in a car (or van). Renting scooters to tourists and therefore strictly prohibited.

Mr Koster

That says sir Wayan Coster. He is the governor of Bali, so he has something to say about it. Koster has had it with the tourists on the island anyway. Yes, nice that they keep the economy going, but he annoys them with all the rules that tourists break.

For example, it is forbidden to participate in traffic with bare skin, but the tourists do just that. Especially the men, we estimate.

Because of this misconduct, the governor immediately imposed a ban. In many cases, tourists do not have the correct driver’s license to drive a scooter anyway and they forget to wear heels.

No renting scooters or doing illegal work (practically the same)

It is not known to what extent there is really a serious problem with tourists. Accidents do happen from time to time. To suppress this, the governor wants to take severe measures by revoking the visa of the tourist in question. This also applies to other violations, such as illegal employment.

It is not known how they will enforce it. Not even how the tourism sector of Bali thinks about it. Of all the islands in Indonesia, Bali is by far the most popular. On the island, driving around with a scooter was a popular way for tourists to explore the island.

