It will no longer be possible for visitors to Antwerp to park on the street.

You see it more and more. Cities that are becoming car-free. By reshaping the roads, or by new legislation. There’s something to be said for it. Walking through a city with little car traffic is very pleasant. But you still have to get there. The latter is often by car. In any case, you don’t have to try to park on the street in Antwerp.

Parking garage or P+R

Now you can still do that with impunity, that ended on August 1. The city council of Antwerp no longer wants visitors to the city to park their cars on the street. This privilege will soon be exclusive to residents of the city itself with a permit. With this, the city hopes to tackle parking problems. Residents sometimes cannot find a place to park because the street is full of visitors’ cars.

The municipality wants visitors to Antwerp to park in the garage or at a P+R location. The new law is not a request, but an obligation. No street parking is not in effect throughout the city. The rule is only active in the zone between the Scheldt and the Leien. If you do park in the street, you risk a fine.

The city council will also remove parking meters in the active zones. After all, the purpose of the vending machines expires. And in principle there is something to be said for it. How often do you park on the street when you visit a city for a day? Looking for a parking garage is often the most logical thing to do.

Exceptions

Are you an entrepreneur and are you now panicking because you occasionally have to unload a load in the center: no worries. Of course, the municipality has drawn up a number of exceptions. Vans and trucks are still allowed to park for loading and unloading. There are also exceptions for informal carers, shared cars and vehicles with a disabled parking card. You can also park on the street if you are visiting a resident of Antwerp. Then that resident must register your visit by passing on the license plate number and pay for the parking action.

In short, you only have to put one thing in your ears. As of August, parking in a parking garage in Antwerp and no longer on the street. End of communication!

