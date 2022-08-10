The 50-year-old Texan was at the center of the largest doping scandal in history: 7 tours canceled. They had been together since 2008: Anna Hansen is the mother of two of her five children and has now become the second wife

At almost 51 years old, he continues to have fun on his bike, with his company and with his friend George Hincapie. Private plane and off to the States. Lance Armstrong survived cancer, from testicular cancer in 1996 he went on to win seven consecutive Tour de France, from 1999 to 2005, only to fall in the dust.

The largest and most sophisticated doping scandal in sport, this is how it was defined after the investigation by the USADA, the American anti-doping agency: Armstrong, his comrades from the Us Postal, the historical doctors like Ferrari, the accusatory testimonies of the wingmen who they had shared blood doping with him: when opponents still used Epo, Armstrong was two years ahead. The disqualification for life and the seven tours revoked by the UCI (the world federation), then also the films on this black hole of world sport. See also Milan, Ibrahimovic is back: he is back after 42 days

History All this is part of the second chapter of his life. The third opened on Tuesday with his marriage to Anna Hansen, his partner since 2008 and mother of two of his five children: Max (2009) and Olivia Marie (2010). “There has never been a better day, I married the love of my life and it was special to do it in front of our children. It was an evening full of laughter and many tears of joy. Anna, you have been my absolute rock for the past 14 years and let me be clear: I would not have survived without you. I am so proud of the couple we have become – we have put in so much work, really hard work, and I am very happy that we did. I love you immensely and I will always be here for you and our family ”, wrote the Texan on Instagram, who will turn 51 on September 18. See also 10 curiosities that perhaps you did not know about the Tunisian national team: from its beginnings to the protest against FIFA

In 1998 Armstrong married Kristin Richard, with whom he had three children: Luke David (1999) and twins Isabelle Rose and Grace Elizabeth (2001). They separate in 2003. Two years later, Armstrong announces his relationship with country singer Sheryl Crow, which ended in 2006. And since 2008, the relationship with Anna Hansen, now his wife.

Happy birthday, Lance.

August 10, 2022 (change August 10, 2022 | 16:46)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#rock #survived #Armstrong #marries #Anna