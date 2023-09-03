The new owners of an old mansion in the English countryside in the county of Gloucestershire (in the southwest of England) decided to call Chorley’s auction house to value all the “junk” (furniture, tapestries, books, files…) that the newly acquired villa accumulated. Inside a closet, and inside a vessel, they found a coffin with a hundred letters. Among them, they discovered to their astonishment that there was one that had been lost and that the renowned English lexicographer Samuel Johnson (1709-1784) had written to Sophie Tharle (1771-1824), a 12-year-old girl at the time. Johnson, better known as Dr. Johnson, was the editor of the most famous of English dictionaries, the Dictionary of the English Language. His letters, given their literary importance, were published in the 18th century, including the one now found.

Dr. Johnson was a renowned essayist, literary critic, editor, poet, playwright, biographer, and lexicographer. He oxford dictionary refers to him as “possibly the most distinguished man of letters in English history”. He wrote the letter to Sophia Thrale (1771-1824), daughter of Hester Lynch Thrale, a British author and patron of the arts, with whom Johnson corresponded very regularly. The two met when Hester, who came from one of Wales’ most illustrious landed dynasties – the Salusbury family – married brewing industrialist Henry Thrale in 1763 and moved to London. Thus, the writer met prominent literary figures, such as Johnson, who became very close to her and her six children, including Sophia, whom he adored.

The existence of the letter to Sophia was known, but the original was lost. In the document, the elder Johnson chides the young lady for not considering herself his favorite. “I’m afraid my favor will never be worth much, but it’s more or less valuable, you’ll probably never lose it.” He also praised her math ability. “Never think, my love, that you know enough arithmetic, when you have surpassed your teacher, buy books. Nothing entertains more harmlessly than calculus. And he used as an example John Wilkins, first secretary of the Royal Society, who calculated the capacity of Noah’s Ark.

Letters between Johnson and the Thrale family began in 1765, but their correspondence ended after Hester Lynch Thrale’s second marriage, following her husband’s death, to an impoverished Italian music teacher named Gabril Mario Piozzi, whom she met because he taught classes. to his children. Johnson did not approve, and her correspondence abruptly ceased in 1783. They would reconcile just before Johnson’s death in 1784. After her death, Hester published a book based on her letters entitled Anecdotes of the late Samuel Johnson.

Werner Freundel, director of the Chorley auction house, recounts the discovery as follows: “They called me just to initially value a collection of books and rugs from a family that just bought the mansion. I spent the whole afternoon between the library and the drawing room, collating volumes by Tillotson, Defoe, Kipling and Scott, which had been passed from hand to hand among the different inhabitants of the house.

Freundel continued searching and thus also found on one of the library shelves several handwritten volumes detailing household expenses during the late 18th and 19th centuries. Similarly, he discovered “fascinating journals with accounts of gossip from the society of the day, family disputes over inheritance, as well as advice on etiquette, marriage and complaints about health problems.” Finally, he found a volume with more than 100 letters that the family did not know about. He asked if he could take them with him to review with experts. Among these documents were 30 letters from Hester and Sophia, written between 1805 and 1821, when Sophia was already married to the banker Henry Merrick Hoare (1770-1826). The letters are of considerable length and reflect the deep affection between the two. They spread the gossip of society and include poetry and loose verses. There were also letters from the stage actress Sarah Siddons (1755-1831) to Sophia, in which she complains of the “terrible fatigue that acting every night causes her”.

But among all the documents, the aforementioned letter from Johnson to Sofia stood out. “We were thrilled to discover that it was a lost letter written by Dr. Johnson himself to Sophia Lynch Thrale. It was an honor to handle a historical document written by one of the greatest contributors to English history. Johnson wrote what we know as English Dictionary, not as a tool for students, but as a literary work. Its creation was an impetus for all subsequent dictionary genres.

On the 19th, Chorley’s plans to put up for auction all the books and manuscripts in the mansion. From 8,000 euros, to have the option to gossip “the gossip of society” of the original documents.

