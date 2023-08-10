After an electoral rally, andhe candidate for the presidency of Ecuador Fernando Villavicencio was assassinated this Wednesday, August 9.

Galo Valencia, uncle of the murdered presidential candidate, confirmed Villavicencio’s death on the outskirts of the Women’s Clinic: “Indescribable, that this situation is happening right now; unbearable, unbearable to receive the news that my nephew has just passed away here in the Women’s Clinic,” she confessed.

The 59-year-old candidate had already denounced death threats against him. This Wednesday he was assassinated after receiving several bullet wounds when he was leaving a campaign event in Quito, the Ecuadorian capital.

Villavicencio was one of eight presidential candidates, who will be held on August 20, and was ranked as one of the favorites in the polls.

Faced with the wave of crime that is now hitting Ecuador, the candidate of the ‘Movimiento Construye’ had as main points the issues of corruption and drug trafficking.

After the news that has impacted Ecuador and the region, several users on social networks have shared videos in which the candidate is heard referring to said threats, even assuring that he was not going to wear a bulletproof vest and that “he was not afraid of the death”.

I have been told to wear a (bulletproof) vest. Here I am in a sweaty shirt. You are my bulletproof vest, I don’t need

“They have told me to wear a (bulletproof) vest. Here I am in a sweaty shirt. You are my bulletproof vest, I don’t need it. You are a brave people and I am brave like you, you are the ones who take care of me, ”said the late candidate in one of his speeches in the public square.

In addition, he assured that he was not going to be frightened by such threats: “They said they’re going to break me, here I am. Let the drug lords come, let the hitmen come, let the vaccinators come. The time of the threat is over, here I am. That they are going to break me, they can bend me, but they will never break me.

“Here I am Mrs. Luisa Gonzales, I have been told to wear the (bulletproof) vest but here I am wearing a sweaty shirt” as a chronicle of a death foretold, the deceased presidential candidate referred to the use of the bulletproof vest, mentioning to the candidate of Rc5 Luisa… pic.twitter.com/wcYX6SB26x – Ecuador Al Dia 365 (@ecuadoraldia365) August 10, 2023

In another of his speeches, also shared on social networks, Villavicencio assured: “In a year and a half we are going to subdue the drug trafficking, illegal mining, bribery and corruption mafias. And mainly to the political mafia, because it is financed by the drug traffickers”.

He also sentenced: “I am not afraid of them, they just come. All they can do is kill me and with that we liberate an entire town. I am not afraid of death, because I have already defeated it. I give myself entirely to my people”.

ELIM J ALONSO

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

More news in EL TIEMPO