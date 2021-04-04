Leandro is not here, Leandro does not come back. Almost three years have passed since the last time he got on boarding house 103 on line 620 and did not return. TO Leandro Alcaraz (26) They killed him with two shots above the bus he was driving. Now comes the moment of sentencing in the trial against one of the two accused of the crime. His family asks for a “just and exemplary” penalty, asks life.

The verdict against Cristhian López Brizuela (24), of Paraguayan nationality, will be known this Monday at 3 pm through the Zoom platform. Both the prosecutor Sergio Antín and the family of the driver, who is the complainant, requested the maximum penalty against the accused for “Homicide aggravated by treachery and the use of a firearm”.

On Sunday, April 15, 2018, Leandro made the route that went from General Paz Avenue and Route 3 to Virrey del Pino, in La Matanza. At the Paroissien Hospital, in Isidro Casanova, López Brizuela came up and did not want to pay for the ticket, apparently because he had no balance on the SUBE card.

The driver insisted and there was an interdict that ended when the passenger went to the back of the bus and launched: “You will see what will happen to you at the end of the tour”.

Leandro ignored the threat and continued with the journey. When he reached the last stop, in Santiago Bueras and Concordia, all the passengers got off, including López Brizuela.

Nobody saw what was going to happen next: through the front door appeared an armed teenager that he climbed a step on the bus and, without a word, shot Leandro twice. One shot hit him in the chest and the other in the head.

The attackers fled and on the way one of them stole a woman’s cell phone. That phone would end up being key to find the two suspects six months later.

In the middle there were three detainees who had nothing to do with the incident: Jonathan “El Viejo” Acevedo, a teenager identified as “El Tanito” and Juan Alfonzo “El Paraguayo” Gauto. Even when he was in jail, the “Old Man” was forced to record a video in which he claimed to have killed the driver.

The investigation of the prosecutor Emilio Spatafora led in October of that year to the capture of the true responsible: López Brizuela and a teenager who was 17 years old at the time. The latter was sentenced in September last year to 14 years in prison. The sentence is moderate because he was a minor at the time of the event.

The oral trial against López Brizuela began on Tuesday before the Oral Criminal Court No. 5 of La Matanza. During the blended hearing, witnesses testified who confirmed the hypothesis of how the events occurred.

“What cost us the most was the issue of witnesses,” he told Clarion Jéssica Alcaraz, Leandro’s sister. López Brizuela and the teenager were acquaintances in the neighborhood and the neighbors feared them.

After an insistent request and offering of rewards, some appeared who identified them and reconstructed the crime.

Leandro’s family, who is the plaintiff in the case represented by attorney Walter Fidalgo, witnessed the hearing from outside, accompanied by friends and drivers from line 620.

When it was time for them to testify, they entered the courtroom. López Brizuela witnessed her from prison. Carlos, Leandro’s father, I can not assist because it happened very bad the night before.

“Still hard to digest. The subject in the family is very talked about and still felt. The truth is that because of how everything was, it was difficult for us to do the process, the duel. And again removing everything, it was not easy ”, expressed Jéssica.

The hours before the trial contain strange sensations, traversed by that void left by Leandro’s departure. “We waited a lot and it happened very quickly. We have those two sensations and at the same time we have nothing“, He said.

Regarding what happened that Sunday above the bus, her sister said that it was demonstrated that “it was an exchange of words. It was telling him to pay for the ticket. He did not want to pay, my brother insisted, he did not pay, he let it pass and continued on his way. ‘You’ll see what will happen to you at the end of the tour ‘, he threw at her. But it was not a discussion that alarmed him or that led him to report what had happened, “said Jéssica.

After the threat, López Brizuela sent messages to the teenager to go to the terminal of line 620. That is why the prosecutors considered that there was crime planning and an attack when the victim was defenseless.

Daily violence

Leandro’s crime made visible the violence suffered by drivers on a daily basis and led to a stoppage of all AMBA bus lines. After the episode, the Government of María Eugenia Vidal promised to place security cameras in all units, a measure that did not materialize.

In fact, in October of last year 20 blocks from where Leandro was killed, there was another crime involving a bus driver aboard his unit. Pablo Flores (37) was shot three times in the face when he stopped at the roundabout in the San Javier neighborhood of Virrey del Pino.

The attackers were two men who got out of a white Peugeot 504 that, in reality, were targeting a colleague of Flores who that night had changed his work day. The suspects were arrested two months later.

At this time, Leandro’s family had to witness other violent situations above buses. “We had a very ugly time. But we impulsively try to help and stop the situation. You see a lot of mistreatment of the drivers, ”said Jéssica.

The driver had six brothers and was the father of a girl who is now six years old. On Monday Leandro’s family will meet at his wife’s, who is also called Jésica, to await the sentence.

“They are well. The baby is very aware of the father. When she travels by bus she sees her photos pasted and she says that ‘they are daddy’s friends‘. They have masks with the image of him. You can see that it is good for her to be remembered, it is like she has the pride of her father ”, said Leandro’s sister. And he added that he wears his shirt with the photo to sporting events and participated in talks to raise awareness.

“She does her mischief, like cutting her hair and going outside, looking up at the sky and saying, ‘Look dad, I cut my hair‘. The naughty things he had with him, ”said Jessica.

Regarding the trial, the sister affirmed that they expect a “just and exemplary sentence” but clarified that this “does not repair anything. The date is approaching and he is not here, he does not return ”.

