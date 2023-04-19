The Mexican singer and actress María Raquenel Portillobetter known as Mary Boquitasrecently launched his podcast “En boca cerrada”in which tells his story regarding the Trevi-Andrade clana scandal that arose in the 90’s, in which together with the music producer Sergio Andrade and the also singer Gloria Trevi, they were arrested and imprisoned for the crimes of aggravated rape, kidnapping and corruption of minors.

“Machi, Mary, Raquenel, call me what they call me, I am an artist, I was born an artist, I sang, I dance, I play several instruments, I compose lyrics and music, I am an actress with numerous soap operas and musicals to my credit, but I am aware that the world He also knows me for these other not so nice reasons,” says the ex-wife of Sergio Andrade in the first chapter “In closed mouth”.

In an interview with various media, at the International Airport of Mexico City, the Cuban star Niurka, close friend of Gloria Trevi, “exploited” against María Raquenel Portillo, for wanting (in his opinion) to continue living from that scandal. “Tell Mary Boquitas that she already has eggs, that if she doesn’t have to swallow, that is, that she get to work, how lazy that pin… old woman”.

Niurka Marcos He gave everything to Mary Boquitas, mentioning that he was a mediocre and insignificant person. “People who have no more talent than fucking, what a pity, what a shame, what a little thing, how insignificant, what a short life, what a lack of encouragement, what mediocrity, spending your whole p… life living on something so cul… ., that’s how you have to have a stomach, you’re going to die of cancer pending…”.

Likewise, the so-called “Señora scandal”, said that many years have passed, enough to continue vomiting in the same puddle, “what a disgusting old woman, what a fool, forgive me for giving me so much anger, I love Gloria very much, I don’t Nobody is going to change and I am the one who goes to her children’s birthdays and is my personal friend, but that is not the point, the point is for this person like Mary Boquitas, so many years on the same shit, you are not ashamed Being so small, so insignificant, so devoid of a life of your own, do something for yourself, pend…”.

Supposedly, Sergio Andrade, Gloria Trevi and Mary Boquitas, they recruited girls and adolescents, who had dreams of becoming famous artists, to form a network of sexual abuse. They were arrested by Interpol in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in January 2000, for the crimes of aggravated rape, kidnapping and corruption of minors.

In 2003, Maria Raquenel Portillo and Gloria Trevi, were extradited to Mexico and taken to the Social Readaptation Center No. 1 of the State of Chihuahua. In 2004, a judge determined that they had not committed any crime, they were acquitted and released. Sergio Andrade was also extradited to our country and in March 2005, he was found guilty by the seventh criminal judge in Chihuahua, Javier Pineda Arzola, for the crimes of corruption of minors, kidnapping and aggravated rape; he was sentenced to 7 years 10 months in prison.