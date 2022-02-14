If you are a US citizen and recently had a child abroad, or are the child of a US citizen, you may be wondering if you or your child is entitled to US citizenship. Children of US citizens can be born as US citizens or acquire citizenship by being in the United States with their parents.

Here are some questions to help you determine if this applies to your situation and what you should do:

I was a US citizen prior to the birth of my child. What application should I submit?

If you were a US citizen prior to your child’s birth, you may be eligible to transfer citizenship to your child, without the need for your child to travel to the United States. However, in order to qualify, you will need to prove that you met the correct physical presence requirements in the United States at the time your child was born. U.S. citizens who naturalized after the birth of their child or who did not meet the physical presence requirements at the time their child was born are not eligible to transmit citizenship and may apply for an immigrant visa instead on behalf of your child.

What is the physical presence requirement and what can I present to prove it?

Physical presence, or prior residence, in the United States is required to convey citizenship to foreign-born children of US citizens. In most cases, the US citizen parent must have lived in the United States for five years, of which two years must have been after the age of 14. In some cases, such as the children of two married US citizens, only prior residency is required. visit our website to learn more about the physical presence requirement that may apply in your case.

Some examples of the documents that people can present to prove physical presence in the United States include entry and exit records, such as the certificate of migratory movements issued by Migration Colombia or the stamps of their passport, school and university grades. , utility bills, labor certifications, and tax records.



What if I became a US citizen after my child was born or I don’t meet the physical presence requirements?

La Child Citizenship Act of 2000 allows children of at least one US citizen parent to become citizens once they enter the United States if they intend to live there indefinitely. To do this, you must submit a immigrant visa petition for your child. If your child travels to the United States on an immigrant visa and lives with you there before their 18th birthday, they will automatically become a US citizen.

What is the most common mistake made by US citizens seeking legal status for their foreign-born children?

The most common mistake US citizens make is submitting the wrong application. Before taking up the immigrant visa option, U.S. citizens should check to see if they can transmit citizenship directly to their children through a Consular Report of Birth Abroad. Note that US citizens cannot pass on citizenship to their stepchildren or adopted children, since citizenship is transmitted by biological or blood relationship, but they can apply for an immigrant visa.

We look forward to helping you and your child obtain legal status in the United States. please check the page travel.state.gov for the latest news and follow the Embassy of the United States in Bogotá on social media –Facebook, Twitter and Instagram– and in our website.

