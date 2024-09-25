London releases groups of prisoners to reduce prison overcrowding. However, the British Ministry of Justice today, September 25, realizes that it has mistakenly released 37 prisoners.

Five of them have been tracked down and returned to their cells. Five men are missing, convicted of crimes that should not have triggered the benefit. In total, Sky News reports, around 1,700 inmates left prisons in England and Wales on 10 September. A similar measure is expected to be adopted in October to further reduce overcrowding, which the Ministry of Justice says risks bringing the prison system “to collapse”.