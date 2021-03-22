On the night of May 29, 2016, Beatriz Montañez arrived at a house lost in a forest, where no one had lived for thirteen years. A house without electricity or running water, located 25 kilometers from the nearest town and with poor telephone coverage. She settled into it when she realized that the celebrity who had given her on television, thanks mainly to the program ‘El Intermedio’, had clouded her awareness of herself and her destiny. She continues to live there, alone, and in this time of estrangement and search she has found out the names of the trees and animals in the area, she has lost her fear of insects and has become vegan. She has been ill, has suffered accidents, and has learned to shut up her inner voice and enjoy absolute silence. His day is made up of walks, meditation, reading and writing. He has more than 200 notebooks with the questions he has asked himself and the answers that he has managed to give himself. During the first year of his stay in the house, he kept a diary (‘Niadela’, Ed. Errata naturae, has just hit bookstores) with clear influences from Thoreau and Emerson. This interview talks about his past life and his present life. And if happiness can be measured in smiles, Beatriz Montañez is very happy. During this long conversation only once did his face take on a tone of resignation. They are just a few seconds, when he talks about the difficulty of maintaining a loving relationship living in a lost place. A place where you want to continue. «If one day the friends who leave my house want to get it back, I will have to find another similar one. But it would give me pity “, he assures.

– He has been in that house for almost five years. Did you think when you arrived that you would be there for so long, living that way?

– Never. I just thought that I needed solitude, time to think about the next steps that I should take in my life.

– The change was brutal: he studied in the United States, worked on TV, was a scriptwriter for a documentary that won a Goya, and suddenly he sought extreme isolation.

– Thoreau and Emerson, who are the ones who are always mentioned in these cases, did not isolate themselves so much, it is true. But I am not the first to seek such a radical departure. Life crises require big changes, time to listen to you, ask yourself questions, and find answers. We should all be attentive to our needs, because if not, we live life by halves.

– I don’t know if he knew the names of the trees and animals in the forest before, but he already knows them all. And he has had to overcome the fear of some insects.

– I have become a specialist in the animals and plants that are there. And my friends remember how excited I was when I saw some bugs. She was hysterical about insects.

– And now?

– I have changed, and it has had to do with observation. You see spiders, for example, and discover how they relate to other animals, and how spiders of one type do not react the same as those of another. Or with human beings.

adaptation

Silence and fear



– In the book, he recounts the trauma caused, at the age of four, by the death of his father, after which he did not speak for a long time. And as a teenager he established the ‘day of silence’, a weekly day in which he said nothing. I was already trained for such an experience.

–I love the silence. My friends know that many times I don’t feel the need to talk. Silence is a way of being able to listen to you. And, to talk nonsense, why open your mouth?

– She has suffered accidents, has been ill and has hardly received any visitors in this time. How many times have you been afraid?

– I think never. That has to do with the fact that I grew up alone because my brothers are older and my mother worked abroad. We are inoculated with fear: a child faces things in a more risky way. Then they tell you: be careful with this, you are going to fall, or you can hurt yourself. As far as possible it would be good for a child to discover things on his own. The city seems more dangerous to me.

– Why?

– Of course it is more dangerous to walk at night in New York, Los Angeles or Tokyo, to say the places where I have been or lived, than through the forest. The human being has the power to make another human being vulnerable. The disease scares me more.

– He has also suffered, as he tells in the newspaper.

– Yes, I was aware that I was wrong with some plants that I took for cooking and I immediately realized that I had something similar to gastroenteritis. I was afraid that no one would respond to my request for help.

– That does not leave the people close to you in a good place.

– They all have their lives. I have always wanted to solve my problems alone. If I call for help I am forcing someone to come here for a few days and spend some money on the trip. I am far from civilization, and I did not want to put anyone in my family in the position of choosing between taking care of me or taking care of their own. Last summer I was stung by a scorpion. I felt tremendous pain. I had read that the scorpion sting around here is not fatal, but I called my brother, who knows about these things, and he told me that I could endure severe pain or go to a medical center to have an injection.

– And what he did?

– I stayed home and the pain passed.

– He got another scare when he cut his finger on a machine.

– I still remember the face the doctor made. When I cut myself, I reacted by recovering the piece of finger and placing it in its place, and wrapping everything in a kitchen towel that was completely bloody after half an hour of driving to the clinic. I was not aware of why I did all that. A few months ago I interpreted it as a metaphor: I was recomposing parts of my personality that I had been pulling to adapt to what others expected of me.

– What did the people closest to you tell you when you announced that you were retiring to the forest?

– My mother has always said that I am special, although she has never understood how I can be without speaking. My partner at that time understood because he had lived through the crisis with me that led to my estrangement. And my friends were already used to absences of two or three months in which I took a backpack and went to travel.

– Were you vegan prior to this experience?

– No. I decided to be when I was just over a year old. I told myself that if I enjoyed the animals around me so much I couldn’t eat them. But when I am with friends and we go to eat, I do not blame them in any way for what they eat.

the worst moments

Questions and answers



– Because every half year he goes to the city.

– Yes, and how I appreciate the difference now. Each experience – going to the theater, to a restaurant – is much more intense. Although after three or four days, I am looking forward to going home.

– You said you live on 150 euros a month.

– That was misinterpreted. Like 150 euros a month, but I spend a lot more on books, for example. I distanced myself from the world among other things because of what was said about me that I could not control, things that were not at all real and that make you doubt who you really are.

– Did you recognize her when she went down to town to shop?

– No, because I was wearing a hat and sunglasses.

– Can’t you get fed up with your own inner voice?

– Meditation makes you able to silence that voice. A few years ago I spent twenty days in a temple, doing 13 or 14 hours a day of meditation, and I managed to achieve that silence.

– Does she split into two characters to talk to herself like some people do?

– No. In my first year in the house I read a lot of Jung and Freud and I discovered the maieutics of Socrates. I learned to know myself, and I filled in more than 200 notebooks with questions that I was asking myself and the answers that I was able to give. It was very useful.

– Do you usually reread them?

– Yes, I reread some and I notice a certain tone of frustration, anger and sadness in the first ones. At the same time, a certain arrogance in the answers.

– He tells that the relationship with his partner has ended. Are you aware that if you continue to live like this, it is unlikely that you will find someone willing to shed everything and share their space and life?

– The saddest moment of these five years was the end of the relationship. We are still friends, as I do with other exes. I think that is important because they have been part of my life. I am aware of what he tells me, of the difficulty of finding someone living as I do. On the one hand, it saddens me; but on the other, I don’t want to give up, and if leading the wonderful life that I lead forces me to make some sacrifice, I will. Because now I feel more free.

– In what sense?

– I spent years living in a big house, with money, going to Milan to a restaurant or to London to an exhibition or a premiere. Travel was important to me. But now it is very pleasant to say that my life is reduced to a suitcase. The key to freedom is having nothing. When you have something, responsibilities begin and everything takes time. You are free the moment you have nothing.

– He was working on a humorous TV show and was forbidden to laugh. If your professional career had been different, would you have continued with a more conventional life?

– In ‘El Intermedio’ what happened was that the director told me that I had to stop doing something that came out of me. My naturalness stopped being an asset in favor and I did not understand why. I was also forbidden to look at Chechu (Greater Wyoming). I will always be very grateful to the program, because I was little more than an intern and they gave me a great opportunity. But one day they told me that, as sooner or later I was going to leave, they would find a replacement for me.

REFLECTION

Show defects



– And were you planning to leave?

– No. I had already rejected some offers, but they began to do a ‘casting’ with journalism students from the Complutense and every afternoon, upon arrival, I would see a girl sitting in my chair reading the script that I had done the night before . That was sapping my self-confidence. So I left. But I didn’t go to the forest for that. There were many more reasons. ‘Niadela’ has been like my second womb.

– What has to happen for me to return to live in the city, in an apartment, surrounded by people?

– I do not know. Making plans is pretty absurd. There is always something to learn from every circumstance experienced. I want to be able to continue writing, that is the way. But I’m going to let fate show me where it takes me.

CONFESSIONS

– At the end of his book, he recommends that we avoid feeling uneasy or fearful about people and events that we do not care about. Should we metaphorically undress to be happy?

– Yes, and I can’t quite understand why it’s so difficult. I think I have done an exercise in honesty because I show who I am with all my flaws. Trying to appear perfect makes us impenetrable. You can envy someone for whom everything is going well, but you don’t come close. Watch what happens on social media: everyone is perfect and beautiful. Meanwhile, reality says that poverty grows, suicides soar … Showing my vulnerability I invite others to show theirs.