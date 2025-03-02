Glasses are a fantastic tool for all those people with vision problems that require them to be able to see those things that are very far or very close. But the truth is that they get dirty very often, they usually tarnish or scratch and that makes use difficult.

When the specialist tells us that we must use glasses, he gives us a specific cloth to clean them, but the truth is that he accumulates a lot of dirt than ends by damaging the crystals If you do not hygienize frequently.

There are also liquids dedicated especially to cleaning the glasses, which if you use them next to the cloths significantly improves the vision with these, but it still is not the perfect way to do so. Dust accumulation in the handkerchief can mean a serious problem for crystals.

Clean glasses | Istock

If the glasses are scratch, we will have a annoying line always present in the glass and that when created it will be continuously in our field of vision being annoying and uncomfortable. However, an optical expert has the solution to avoid this problem as common as simple.

Glasses are an article as normal as any other, and also requires a Frequent and detailed cleaning. Therefore, they must be hygienized as if it were a covered or even a part of the body. One of the recommendations is to use neutral soap or soft detergent.

Just throw a drop and rub smoothly until you create foam. The next step is Put the glasses under the tap with warm waterso that both the mount and the glass be cleaned, always without abusing high temperatures since they could damage them.

To avoid galling them, once clean you have to use a soft cloth or a cotton towel Carefully, without exercising excessive strength. If you follow these tips, your glasses will always be gleaming and you will stop having those annoying rallas in the crystals.