Several people are asking that the television host and actor paul stanleybe the next removed from “The house of the famous Mexico”Well, he did made a nasty comment to the transsexual influencer Wendy Guevara. “According to the drivers of ‘Hoy’ and those who support Paul, they say that he is a great person, not like Sergio Mayer, and look” or “get Paul out”, are some of the comments on social networks.

What happened? Yesterday, Saturday, the soccer match Mexico vs. Costa Rica (2-0), in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Gold Cup. The inhabitants of “The house of the famous Mexico”They thought that they would watch a game, because “La jefa” asked them all to put on a shirt of the Mexican National Team, which had their names on the back. Subsequently, the participants of this reality show gathered in the room.

Wendy Guevara, 29 years old and originally from León, Guanajuato, was wearing one of her bathing suits and put on her Mexican National Team shirt over it. Emilio Osorio expressed that he was very “sexy” in her outfit, while Paul Stanley said it disgusted him.

After that comment, Wendy Guevara He expressed his displeasure and Paul Stanley jokingly apologized to Nicola Porcella. “Why doesn’t Wendy answer you after such rudeness”, “Paul says it in a way that doesn’t sound like a game”, “and they still ask why we don’t want it”, “out Paul”, “there’s the polite Paul, out jerk”, “he is always attacking Wendy” and more, are the comments from users of social networks.

Paul Stanley offends Wendy Guevara in “The House of Famous Mexico”

There were other people who mentioned that this is how they get along Wendy Guevara and Paul Stanley, “just kidding, Sergio says worse things politely”. Tonight will take place fifth elimination gala of “The House of Famous Mexico” and the nominees are Paul Stanley, Emilio Osorio and Sergio Mayer.

Join our channel and receive Show News on WhatsApp