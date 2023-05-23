Daniele De Rossi’s harsh social outburst: “Don’t blame me”

A little over a week before the Europa League final between Rome and Seville, fever is rising in the Capital for the eagerly awaited match: many fans, looking for a ticket to attend the match that will be played in Budapest, have seen fit to flood of requests the former Giallorossi captain Daniele De Rossi, who vented on social media.

In a story published on his profile In fact, the former footballer wrote on Instagram: “No, I don’t have tickets for the Budapest final”.

“I can’t fix them, I can’t buy any, I have no connections and I won’t call the players because I assume they too will receive a thousand messages a day” wrote De Rossi.

“Roma kindly invited me through Vito Scala and with great regret I had to refuse, but when a piece of your heart graduates you can’t miss it, there’s no final that holds. Be good, please. (Ah, if you bought the plane ticket and booked the hotel, but you don’t have the one for the game, “sete stronzi du vorte”, take a nice tour of Budapest on the tourist buses but don’t blame me) ”concluded the former footballer, now a coach.