After beginning the sale of tickets for the expected “Luis Miguel Tour 2023”which includes 13 concerts in various cities of the Mexican Republic, on the social networks of Luis Miguel one was shared letter sent to him by legendary American singer Frank Sinatrain October 1996, a few weeks after “El Sol de México” received his star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, a busy and popular neighborhood in Los Angeles, California, United States.

In that letter, Frank Sinatra told Luis Miguel that “he was incomparable with nobody”. He also highlighted that the interpreter of songs like “La incondicional”, “La media vuelta”, “La bikina”, “Now you can leave”, “Guilty or not” and many more, had a “tremendous talent”.

This says the letter from Frank Sinatra to Luis Miguel: “Dear Micki, for years it has been flattering to hear young singers speak like the new Frank Sinatra. It was even. More pleasant when I heard about a young man in Mexico, who was incomparable with no one, when i met you in mexico and really heard your voice i realized you are a true original, tremendous talent and not bad to see either congratulations on getting your star on the walk of fame i’m sure there will be much more to come. Best regards.”

On the other hand, it should be remembered that it was in 1994 when “Come fly with me”the extraordinary duet between Frank Sinatra and Luis Miguel. Said theme was included in the album “Sinatra Duets II” by the singer from Hoboken, New Jersey, United States.

Subsequently, “The Sun of Mexico” participated in the tribute for the 80 years of Frank Sinatra, which was recorded at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, performing “Come fly with me”. Before his presentation, Luis Miguel expressed: “I am very happy to be here tonight because, when I was a child, I had the opportunity to listen to Frank Sinatra’s songs, so I think I learned English from his songs, years later I had the opportunity to sing on an album of his, ‘Duets II,’ that was a dream come true, so happy birthday Frank, thank you very much.”