Charlotte Lazzari and the touching letter for Gabriel, the child of Kledi Kadiu, who has been struggling with a bad disease since birth

The one that Charlotte Lazzari and Kledi Kadiu have been living for about two years is a struggle they didn’t even imagine they had to participate in. Little Gabriel, their second son, is in fact still struggling against a disease that was diagnosed just a few days after his life. The child’s mother dedicated a touching letter to him today.

On August 30, 2021, Kledi Kadiu and his wife Charlotte Lazzari became parents of little Gabriel. The baby was born 6 years apart from the couple’s first daughter and her little sister.

What was supposed to be the beginning of a new dream unfortunately soon met a huge obstacle.

A few days of life, in fact, the child began to accuse the strong convulsions and to have high fever.

Following checks, a sad diagnosis emerged, one meningo encephalitis. Practically a serious nervous system infection, which forced the little one to be hospitalized in intensive care and to start a long and painful rehabilitation treatment, which is still going on today.

Charlotte had written a letter to herself some time ago, as if to pat herself on the back for the Force had during this period. To remember all difficulty lived, but also there joy to have had such a great gift as Gabriel is.

Charlotte Lazzari’s letter for her Gabriel

Today, a few weeks after Gabriel’s second birthday, his mom she decided to write him a letter.

