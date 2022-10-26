The facts took place when the Genoese guests of Ligorna were ahead 4-2 (final result) and the hosts played in eight after three expulsions …

The choices of Mr. Esposito of Naples did not go down to the whole Vadese environment, after three expulsions of his players in a single game, however, at a fair rate of rivalry …

Last Sunday during the regional derby Vado (Savona) -Ligorna (Genoa), Franco Tarabotto, number one of the Vado who plays in group a of the Serie D, “spread an insulting expression through the loudspeaker of the stadium to the triad referees and to have their supporters insulted the referee at the end of the match “. On the basis of this charge, he was fined one thousand euros.

The episode took place in the final minutes of the match played at the Chittolina stadium in Vado. The first half ended 3-1 for Ligorna and the expulsion saraband had already begun, but it reached its peak at the 15th of the second when the red was drawn both against the Vada captain Loreto Lo Bosco and the athletic trainer of the Ligurian club. And at that moment Vado was already nine against eleven … A situation in which, on a penalty, Vado had still gone to 2-3, before conceding the fourth goal in the 25th of the second half. See also In Bergamo doubts about the 1st goal. The Var deceives Irrati on 2-2 denied

Too bad for Vado which is experiencing the centenary year of the conquest of the first Italian Cup which it won in 1922 by beating Udinese thanks to the goal of Felice Levstract. Before the contested match with Ligorna, Edoardo Capra, playmaker of the Savona club who reached his 100th appearance with the shirt of his club, was also awarded.

October 26, 2022

