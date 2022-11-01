FL – The two-day sentencing hearing for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz began Tuesday, and the families of the 17 people he killed were given their first chance to speak with him directly, using emotional and often angry terms to describe the devastation. brought into their lives.

Debra Hixon, the wife of athletic director Chris Hixon, a Navy veteran who died trying to stop the Feb. 14, 2018, shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, was the first to address Cruz. The killer wore a bright red jail jumpsuit and showed no emotion behind a face mask.

“You stole it from us and you didn’t get the justice you deserved,” said Debra Hixon. “There is no mitigating circumstance that outweighs the heinous and cruel way you stole it from us.”

Chris Hixon was injured and fell to the ground, where Cruz shot him again. He spent more than 10 minutes trying to recover before he died.

“You were given a gift, a gift of grace and mercy, something you didn’t show any of your victims,” ​​Debra Hixon told Cruz. “I wish nothing for you today. After today, I don’t care what happens to you. You will be sent to jail, you will start your punishment, you will be a number and for me you will cease to exist.

Family members and a teacher told Cruz they were disappointed with the jury’s sentencing recommendation, which would send him to prison for life, rather than execute him.

“We hope that you, the monster who did this to our son, endure a painful existence in the days you have left. Unfortunately, any pain you experience in prison will be a fraction of what Ben endured,” said Eric Wikander, the father of student Ben Wikander, who underwent seven surgeries.

Stacey Lippel, an injured teacher, told Cruz she was “broken and upset.”

“Thanks to you, I check all the exits wherever I am,” Lippel said. “Thanks to you, I think of the worst case scenario for myself and my family. Thanks to you, I will never feel safe again,” Lippel said. “I have no forgiveness in my heart for you. You are a monster without remorse, and every breath you take is a breath wasted.”

After Cruz’s families of the dead and 17 injured have finished speaking, Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer will formally sentence him Wednesday to life in prison without parole. She has no choice, as the jury at her recently concluded sentencing trial could not unanimously agree that the 24-year-old Stoneman Douglas alumnus deserved a death sentence.

The families gave emotional statements during the trial, but were restricted in what they could say to the jury. They could only describe their loved ones and the toll the killings had on their lives. The wounded could only say what happened to them.

They were prohibited from addressing Cruz directly or saying anything about him; a rape would have jeopardized a mistrial. And jurors were told they couldn’t consider the family’s statements as aggravating factors as they weighed whether Cruz should die.

One family member who chose not to speak directly to Cruz is Fred Guttenberg, whose 14-year-old daughter Jaime was shot in the back as she tried to flee.