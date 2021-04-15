Laschet or Söder? “Markus Lanz” feels two Union politicians on the question of the candidate for chancellor on the tooth. They try to convey unity.

On Tuesday evening, “Markus Lanz” is dedicated to the parliamentary group meeting of the CDU / CSU, in which the question of the Union’s candidacy for chancellor was again negotiated. Armin Laschet (CDU) or Markus Söder (CSU): For the first time in a long time, the pandemic has a break in broadcast as a top topic in the ZDF Talk. Instead, the sister parties fight their conflict in the glaring light of the public, in the afternoon in the parliamentary group meeting and in the evening at “Markus Lanz”. CSU General Secretary Markus Blume and CDU member of the Bundestag Roderich Kiesewetter face each other on the video screen and try to create a constructive debate, while three media representatives and a political scientist are debating in the studio.

Markus Blume at “Markus Lanz”: “It was a good pronunciation”

Talkmaster Lanz forgets to pick up viewers who are less deep into the subject at the beginning of the program – he goes straight into the topic and asks Markus Blume: “How do you like the chaos that you and Markus Söder have created?” On the show, the journalist Robin Alexander summarizes the situation in the Union exaggerated: “Markus Söder waited for weeks and hoped that someone from the CDU, who had something to say, would go to Mr. Laschet and say: Unfortunately, you can’t Armin, let Markus Söder do it. And that just didn’t happen. “

Ursula Münch at “Markus Lanz”: “There are clear contradictions at the CSU base”

As a result, Söder finally “made the tactical backtrack on Sunday after Wolfgang Schäuble told him very clearly that it would not be decided in the parliamentary group and after Angela Merkel told him: ‘I’m not for you at all, Markus.” But now he has gone back to the parliamentary group and the parliamentary group has shaken today. The question is whether it fell, but in any case more CDU people spoke for Söder than for Laschet. “The political scientist Prof. Ursula Münch agrees:” We can be curious about what’s to come. ” Tenor of the group: The last word between Söder and Laschet has not yet been spoken.

“Markus Lanz” – these were his guests on April 13th:

Markus Blume (CSU) – General Secretary of the CSU

Roderich Kiesewetter (CDU) – Member of the Bundestag

Eva Quadbeck – journalist

Heiner Bremer – journalist

Robin Alexander – journalist

Prof. Ursula Münch – political scientist

Two politicians involved in the parliamentary group meeting, Markus Blume and Roderich Kiesewetter (CDU), are also part of the group and are trying to downplay the internal dispute. Blume answered Lanz’s introductory question calmly: “There was no chaos, but a very orderly, very focused debate,” he says and adds: “The Union is starting with two outstanding candidates.” Kiesewetter also describes the current situation as if it were an everyday problem in federal politics: “Before a decision is made, all possible points must be on the table. And that’s happening this week right now. Then a decision is made and then we stand behind it. “

Roderich Kiesewetter at “Markus Lanz”: “We will hopefully make a decision by the end of the week”

This representation triggers a certain disbelief in the group, as well 24hamburg.de * reported. The journalist Heiner Bremer is of the opinion that if the candidates are so outstanding, “it should be extremely easy for Mr. Söder and the CSU to accept that the CDU also make their candidate, for whom the party committees were, a candidate for chancellor. Why does this sad spectacle, which fatally reminds me of the downfall of the SPD, go on and on? ”Robin Alexander also considers Blume’s portrayal to be misleading:“ This show here, that today was a great democratic debate and everyone is happy and you just think still find out who is the even better candidate. It just wasn’t like that. ”

Eva Quadbeck at “Markus Lanz”: “The Union cannot actually afford battles like today”

Rather, you are dealing with a situation, says journalist Eva Quadbeck, in which “some members of the CDU feel that Markus Söder’s approach is nefarious”. A member of the parliamentary group said that there would be features of Donald Trump if Söder disregarded the decisions of party committees and instead insisted on his popularity. She finds it “bizarre when you lead yourself into such an argument so unprepared.”

Ursula Münch also sees such tendencies: “You no longer want this party rash.” Instead, you follow current trends haphazardly. Blume does not deny this, but does not want to see populism or flaws in it. It is “not just about finding someone with whom the parties and the executive bodies are fine, but also about finding someone who enjoys the trust of the population.” a solution should be found.

“Markus Lanz” – the conclusion of the show

While the guests of the “Markus Lanz” talk round try to analyze the state of the Union, the two Union politicians represented in the program refuse to make any clear statements. Instead, they endeavor to stage a constructive debate. The journalists in the group, especially those with a short line to political Berlin, describe a different reality. Robin Alexander sums up Tuesday afternoon as follows: “Today in the parliamentary group meeting they didn’t say: You’re even better than you. They have tells himself: You are an opportunist and you are a sneak. ” * 24hamburg.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.