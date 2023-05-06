In these times of technology Online shopping has become very popular, either for the attractive promotions that they offer, because they are products that are not available in the same city or simply to not leave home, but, always It is vital to take into account some key points so as not to be disappointed.

In this month of May 2023, the Federal Consumer Attorney’s Office (Profeco) announced in its Consumer Magazine some important points to review if you make purchases online and if you are a person looking to get the most out of the “Hot Sale” safely.

The “Hot Sale” is an annual event that promotes online shopping with the intention of promoting the growth of “ecommerce”, benefiting thousands of brands and businesses in Mexico and Latin America.

Some of the main reasons why purchases are made in the “Hot Sale” are because it is considered that there are more promotions and discounts, because they save time and transport, because they can compare prices and variety before buying, because they receive purchases faster and easier and for the variety of products.

According to Profeco, companies want you to make your purchases online, since it can be more comfortable and create the feeling that you have managed to make savings by affecting your budget, since advertising and some of the strategies they use “envelop you so that you buy more products or of a greater range, generating a greater amount to pay”.

Key points that electronic businesses must have according to Profeco

The first point is to review its “Mechanisms offered to be protected in case of fraud”, in this sense, Profeco recommends that you check if the business has a Security Certificate such as:

SSL / TLS (Secure Socket Layer / Transport Layer Security).

PCI DSS (Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard).

Notice of Privacy

You should also check that the products have a guarantee in case of damage or defect greater than 90 days. Another point is that the site must have security elements to authenticate the purchase, that is: Secure protocols (https).

On the other hand, the Profeco also recommends that you make sure that the marketer informs about the delivery time of your purchase and something that it warns is that the times vary if they are made from Mexico or from another country.

Likewise, you must inform about the different forms of payment, which can be:

Deposits in convenience stores in cash.

Credit / debit cards.

Electronic payments.

Gift cards

Something important that you should also review is that the electronic commerce of complete information of the product and the seller:

It must have adequate and clear information, with a correct specification of quantity, characteristics, composition, quality and price, as well as the risks they represent.

The supplier must have a physical address in Mexico.

Finally, Profeco recommends checking that it explains the return process, established in its terms and conditions.