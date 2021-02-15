As promised, I went this morning to speak with the public health sector as well as consulting doctors in the private sector, concerning jabs.

Firstly I spoke with a doctor at the Salobreña Clinic who confirmed what we already knew, but pointed me to the Epidemiology Department at Hospital Santa Ana.

There, I spoke with the Communications Department and gleaned the following:

Pensioners

If you are a pensioner then you will have an S1 (a UK document or your country’s equivalent) which entitles you to public health coverage here. Take it along to Social Security and Bob’s your uncle. If you do not have an S1, then you must apply for it from the British health authorities. You are most likely to receive notification through a phone call, rather than by SMS or a letter. Make sure that the health authorities have your correct contact info, therefore. Do not go to a medical center to find out about when you’re getting your jab – it’s not the healthiest place to spend any amount of time if you can help it. The order will be strictly age related; the eldest first, so the teeny bopper who have just turned 80 will be at the bottom. It does not matter whether you are Spanish or any other nationality; if you are on the list then you will be selected by age. The Southern Granada Health Area has some 8,000 people over 80 on their list, so be patient.

I also spoke with a private clinic concerning those that have private health insurances and when they can expect their jabs. The answer is that the only people that have access to the anti-viral drug is the public-health service, therefore whether it is your local doctor or a private hospital, you cannot get a vaccine for the moment – the public health service has the monopoly.

Finally, those of you that have private health insurances and want to get onto the public-health system:

If you are not a pensioner and have a private insurance, it is because you reside here but don’t work here; let’s say you have a company in the UK. In that case you’ve got a problem. What you need is to apply for the Special Agreement but you cannot do that until you have been an official, and continual resident for over a year here. Until then, you cannot get onto the public health system and therefore cannot get a vaccination. In some areas it seems that if you can show that you have been registered for over a year but have not been an official resident, they can accept this in lieu of one year’s residency. Don’t bank on it though.

If you have any doubts… then join the club. Seriously though, I have had help regarding non-pensioner information from a person specialized in immigration in general and if you have further questions, make a comment below and I will pass you the contact info, if you so wish.

(News: Andalucia)