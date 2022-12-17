Doha.- The journalist Carlos Loret de Mola and the businessman Emilio Azcárraga Jean had a meeting during their visit to Qatar for the 2022 World Cup, this is how the standupero and host Adrián Marcelo told the podcast.

It was on the YouTube channel ‘Conversations’ where the man born in Monterrey, Nuevo León recalled the unforgettable experience he had to live with Loret de Mola and the owner of Televisa, Emilio Azcárragawhere apparently old grudges came to light.

“You already ran me once“It would have been part of what the former Primero Noticias newscaster said according to the comedian, but how did those words come to his mind?

Reunion of Loret and Azcárraga

Adrián Marcelo said that his work trip to Qatar left him with several experiences, but one of them was the winner due to the personalities involved. This took place during a 2022 World Cup match, at which time a couple of children approached them to ask for their seats.

Loret de MolaVery sure, he replied that they were wrong and his place was just a few meters away.

“‘It seems to me that you are in our seats’, the tickets they had were for our places and Loret was very sure that it was not like that, that we were in the correct ones, she tells them ‘no, no. We are in block one and you in block two’, which was the one next door and makes them see that they were not their places,” said the former Multimedios host.

The climax of the anecdote happened seconds later, since Emilio Azcarraga He climbed the stairs behind the infants. They were his nephews. The owner of Televisa and other companies turned around apparently without noticing the presence of Loret de Mola and went to look for seats.

The journalist’s reaction when the billionaire left was to say: “You already kicked me out of a chair once, not this one.”