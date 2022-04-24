Lucy Ogilvie’s family has launched an appeal on social media. Due to a wrong diagnosis and the doctors, the woman died

The story of this mother, who died at the age of 40 from bowel cancer, spread rapidly throughout the world. Lucy Ogilvie began his ordeal in 2019.

The woman had noticed blood in the stool and, worried, had decided to do it to check by a doctor. The diagnosis came shortly after: hemorrhoids.

His situation, however, was much worse, the pain was always there and a year later came the devastating discovery: a very aggressive form of bowel cancer. In 2020 Lucy Ogilvie began an experimental cure. Unfortunately, although she fought with all her might of hers, in the end she didn’t make it. The tumor was now in an advanced state.

The appeal of Lucy Ogilvie’s family

His symptoms were underestimated by doctors, who were unable to make a timely diagnosis. Cancer runs against time, which is why it is very important to be able to intervene immediately, never underestimate any signal and always undergo all necessary exams. This is the message that the family of this 40-year-old mother has launched on the web today.

The woman started chemo and radio too late when the tumor was in a state now too advanced. As a last resort she also underwent immunotherapy. It didn’t help. The bad evil has won over everything.

His family, after his death, wanted to tell his story on the web to raise awareness of the whole world in front of early diagnosis and ai specific examsbecause they are the only ones who can save a human life.

If the forty-year-old hadn’t stopped at that diagnosis of simple hemorrhoids and had requested more in-depth examinations, perhaps a year earlier fighting against that tumor would have been different. Maybe Lucy Ogilvie would still be alive today.