The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) responded on Wednesday (27.Jul.2022) to the publication of actor Leonardo DiCaprio in his twitter profile on deforestation in the Amazon. In a series of publications in English, also by twitterthe Chief Executive said that “I would love“see the artist stop”to spread wrong information”.

The actor published a MapBiomas map that shows that “only in the last 3 years the region [da Amazônia] has been hit hard by illegal deforestation at the hands of the extractive industry”. DiCaprio called the Amazon “one of the most important places on the planet for people and wildlife”.

“You again, Leo? Thus, you will become my best electoral corporal, as we say in Brazil,” Bolsonaro wrote in his response.

Bolsonaro has responded to DiCaprio on social media since 2019, when the actor started talking about deforestation in the Amazon. the chief executive speculated, in November 2019, that some fires had been promoted by NGOs and publicly accused the Hollywood star. On May 3 of this year, the president said that the artist should “keep silent” do not stop “talk bullshit” on Brazilian environmental issues.

In the posts on Wednesday (July 27), Bolsonaro said he could say “again” for the actor to give up “from his yacht before giving a speech to the world” on environmental issues. “But I know progressives: you want to change the whole world, but never yourself, so I’ll leave you out.“, he wrote.

Bolsonaro said that DiCaprio complies “brightly” the role of blind to “pretend not to see” the situation elsewhere – such as the fires in Europe and the United States. He then declared that “Brazil is and will continue to be the nation that most preserves” the environment.

“You can keep playing with your Hollywood star toys while we do our job.”, wrote the president. “In my government, average deforestation is much lower than it was in the past, when the bandit who became the candidate that his Brazilian friend supports was in power.”, he said, referring to Anitta.

The singer has already met with DiCaprio to discuss the Brazilian elections and the situation in the Amazon and declared, on July 11, support for the former president. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN).

“It is clear that everyone who attacks Brazil and its sovereignty for the sake of signaling virtue has no idea about the matter.”, said Bolsonaro.

Here is the full text of Bolsonaro’s publications:

“You again, Leo? Thus, you will become my best electoral corporal, as we say in Brazil! I could tell you, again, to give up your yacht before you give a talk to the world, but I know progressives: you want to change the whole world, but never yourself, so I’ll leave you out.

“Between us, it’s strange to see a guy who pretends to love the planet paying more attention to Brazil than to the fires that damage Europe and his own country. One might wonder if you are obsessed with my country (or its resources) or if you believe that Brazil is the only country on Earth.

“But don’t worry, Leo, unlike the places you pretend not to see playing the blind man so brilliantly, Brazil is and will continue to be the nation that preserves the most. You can keep playing with your Hollywood star toys while we do our work.

“Actually, in my government, average deforestation is much lower than it was in the past, when the bandit who became the candidate that his Brazilian friend supports was in power.

“It is clear that everyone who attacks Brazil and its sovereignty for the sake of signaling virtue has no idea about the matter. They don’t know, for example, that we preserve more than 80% of our native vegetation or that we have the cleanest energy among the G20 nations.

“It’s also clear that you don’t know that my government has announced a new commitment to eradicate illegal deforestation by 2028, not by 2030 like most countries. Or maybe you know this but for some reason pretend to be ignorant. I hope you’re not earning too much for this paper.

“If it’s within your power, we’d love to see you stop spreading misinformation. In the recent past you used an image from 2003 to talk about the Amazon forest fires supposedly happening in 2019 and it was exposed but I forgave you. So please go and sin no more.

“By the way, what do you think of the success of the coal market in Europe? And Greta Timberlake [sic], do you know what she’s been up to lately and what she has to say about it? If I were having a barbecue at my house, I’m sure she would be yelling ‘How dare you?’”.