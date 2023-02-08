Season 4 of “You” will soon hit the screens. Know the date and time to see the new episodes of the series Netflix.
The story of Joe Goldberg keep going. The fourth season of “you” opens this week to the delight of the fans of the series. This installment, which comes with the first five episodes, is set in London, where Joe lives as a college professor named Jonathan Moore, who longs to live quietly minding his own tasks. “You” 4 is transformed into a straight-up murder mystery, thanks to ‘Eat the Rich Killer’, who learns about the protagonist’s past.
When does “You: Season 4” come out?
You will be able to enjoy the first part of the season of the series starting this thursday 9 February. The second part will be released a month later, on the 9th of March.
Where to see the premiere of “You: season 4”?
Netflixthe streaming giant, has been delighting its users with “You” since 2018. You can find the series on the well-known platform.
Schedule: “You, season 4″ on Netflix
- Mexico, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and El Salvador (2.00 am)
- PeruColombia and Ecuador (3.00 am)
- VenezuelaBolivia and Puerto Rico (4.00 am)
- Argentina, Brazil and Chile (5.00 am)
- Spain (9.00 a.m.)
Who is who in “You, season 4”?
- Joe Goldberg or ‘Professor Jonathan Moore’ / Penn Bagdley
- Marianne Bellamy / Tati Gabrielle
- Natalie/Michaela McManus
- Sherry/Shalita Grant
- Cary/Travis Van Winkle
- Roald/Ben Wiggins
- Malcolm/Steph Hagan
Joining the cast are Lukas Gage, Amy-Leigh Hickman, Charlotte Ritchie, Ed Speleers, Tilly Keeper, Niccy Lin, Aidan Cheng, Eve Austin, Ozioma Whenu, and Dario Coates.
What happened in “You, season 3”?
Joe and Love moved north of California. They both wanted to start a new life together with their son Henry. However, their marital problems were evident, as they remembered each other’s past. At this, a new Joe came to light. The protagonist and his wife found ‘new victims’ in his neighborhood.
