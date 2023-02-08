﻿﻿﻿Season 4 of “You” will soon hit the screens. Know the date and time to see the new episodes of the series Netflix.

The story of Joe Goldberg keep going. The fourth season of “you” opens this week to the delight of the fans of the series. This installment, which comes with the first five episodes, is set in London, where Joe lives as a college professor named Jonathan Moore, who longs to live quietly minding his own tasks. “You” 4 is transformed into a straight-up murder mystery, thanks to ‘Eat the Rich Killer’, who learns about the protagonist’s past.

When does “You: Season 4” come out?

“You” 4 will again star Penn Badgley. Photo: Netflix

You will be able to enjoy the first part of the season of the series starting this thursday 9 February. The second part will be released a month later, on the 9th of March.

Where to see the premiere of “You: season 4”?

Netflixthe streaming giant, has been delighting its users with “You” since 2018. You can find the series on the well-known platform.

Schedule: “You, season 4″ on Netflix

Joe as Professor Jonathan Moore in “You” 4. Photo: Netflix

Mexico, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and El Salvador (2.00 am)

Peru Colombia and Ecuador (3.00 am)

Colombia and Ecuador (3.00 am) Venezuela Bolivia and Puerto Rico (4.00 am)

Bolivia and Puerto Rico (4.00 am) Argentina, Brazil and Chile (5.00 am)

Spain (9.00 a.m.)

Who is who in “You, season 4”?

“You” will return to endanger Joe. Photo: Netflix

Joe Goldberg or ‘Professor Jonathan Moore’ / Penn Bagdley

Marianne Bellamy / Tati Gabrielle

Natalie/Michaela McManus

Sherry/Shalita Grant

Cary/Travis Van Winkle

Roald/Ben Wiggins

Malcolm/Steph Hagan

Joining the cast are Lukas Gage, Amy-Leigh Hickman, Charlotte Ritchie, Ed Speleers, Tilly Keeper, Niccy Lin, Aidan Cheng, Eve Austin, Ozioma Whenu, and Dario Coates.

What happened in “You, season 3”?

Joe and Love in season 3. Photo: Netflix

Joe and Love moved north of California. They both wanted to start a new life together with their son Henry. However, their marital problems were evident, as they remembered each other’s past. At this, a new Joe came to light. The protagonist and his wife found ‘new victims’ in his neighborhood.