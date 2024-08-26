Mexico City.- Influencer Yoseline Hoffman, YosStop, was arrested for allegedly violating the protection measures of the case she faced in 2021.

According to local media reports, the YouTuber would have to spend 36 hours in detention after being accused of not complying with the measures imposed on her after being accused of assault and inciting hatred against a former business partner on social media.

On the subject, her husband, Gerardo González, appeared on her Instagram stories to accuse extortion by a woman, who would be using the influencer’s legal situation to her benefit, as he said. “I am very angry because it is not possible that at this point, in this country, there is still the possibility for a group of thieves, thieves, extortionists, liars, ambitious people to join together with the rottenness of a court system, the corruption of a system to affect the life of a person.

“It’s incredible how they take advantage of vulnerabilities and by giving money to them they manage to steal and extort in such a vile way. I’m going to tell you everything,” he said, without giving details about the arrest.